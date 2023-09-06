Last week marked the beginning of the 2023-24 After School Program. McIntosh Memorial Library has hosted an After School Program since 2017.

Daily we welcome 35 youth in grades first to fourth, plus 10 youth in fifth grade to the library. The students are at the library for approximately two hours. While in the program the students are served a healthy snack before going outdoors for fun in the library garden or Eckhart Park. The program concludes with indoor library time until parent pickup occurs. The After School Program is offered in partnership with Viroqua Area Schools, the Viroqua Area Foundation and the Viroqua Lions Club. Information about the program is available by visiting www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org or by calling Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon at 608-637-7151, extension 5.

To support youth in our community we’re pleased to bring a Youth Drawing Club to the library. Starting Sept. 7, the group will meet on Thursdays through Oct. 26 from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. in the library’s conference room. We’ll supply all the drawing resources, but participants are welcome to bring their own. Registration is required for the club, as supplies and space is limited. To register, stop by or call the library at 608 637-7151, extension 6.

September is National Library Card Sign-up Month! A library card is an essential resource for all but students, especially as they begin a new school year. Signing up for a library card is free of charge and takes about 5 minutes to complete the application. This month we’re handing out gift bags to anyone getting their first library card or even a replacement one. We also have special events happening, including giveaways and activities providing you with the opportunity to tell us what the library means to you.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.

Mark your calendars for the third annual Dia de Muertos Celebration. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Keewaydin Farms in rural Viola. This event, also known as Day of the Dead, is a celebration of life and death. While the holiday originated in Mexico, it is celebrated all over the world with colorful calaveras (skulls) and calacas (skeletons). The local celebration involves authentic food, music, crafts and the construction of an ofrenda. Other offerings include a bilingual story-time program, dancing and opportunities to learn. We’re looking forward to being part of this celebration in just a few weeks.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.