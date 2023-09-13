Ah September, the month where fall weather is within our grasp and the hot summer days are becoming fewer and far between.

No matter if you are a summer lover, or a fall fanatic, the library is the place for you. Whether you are starting school, going about daily life, or enjoying the start of football season the library has what you need. From back to school basics, fun reads, “100 Things Packer Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” by Rob Reishel, and interesting programs, it’s all here.

Since it is still September, that means it is still all about Library Card Sign-Up Month here at McIntosh Memorial Library. We have giveaways, guessing games, a scavenger hunt and more. Stop by the library and check out all the fun stuff we have to celebrate libraries. The winners of the giveaways will be announced the first week of October, so now is your chance to put your name in the running. Tell anyone and everyone to get a library card during September. Sign up for a library card in September and receive a special gift bag. Celebrate libraries with us and join Ember and Wade in enjoying libraries, they are from the movie “Elemental,” and are our mascots and champions this year though the American Library Association. Stop in the library and see all the amazing element themed activities.

With fall coming full force, it’s time to get into our autumn hobbies, and if one of your hobbies is watercolor painting, well you’re in luck. Our adult art programs are back and we are starting with watercolor pumpkins. This is a beginner’s level watercolor class where we will learn how to paint different kinds of pumpkins using different viewpoints, colors and sizes of pumpkins. It is a perfect learning opportunity if you have always wanted to try to paint pumpkins for fall. This class is happening Thursday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. in the library’s program room. Registration is required for adult art programs. To register, please sign up at the front desk by stopping into the library, or by giving us a call at 608-637-7151, extension 6. Spots are limited, so sign up soon.

McIntosh Memorial Library is among 50 public libraries nationwide awarded funding by the Public Library Association (PLA) this year to conduct workshops using the new DigitalLearn Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Basics training materials, developed in collaboration with AT&T. The PLA ACP Basics Workshop Incentive, supported by AT&T, enables libraries to conduct the workshops that help families and households learn about ACP and how to apply for the benefit. The Affordable Connectivity Program, also known as the ACP, from the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) helps families and households with affordable internet service. In collaboration with AT&T, PLA developed the ACP Basics digital course and workshop materials to help families and households identify the information they need to apply for the program, how to apply for the program and how to use the benefit.

We are excited to offer two programs for the Affordable Connectivity Program. Join us on either Monday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or Friday, Oct. 6, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the library’s conference room. Registration is required, so please stop by the library front desk or call 608-637-7151, extension 6