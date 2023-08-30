An enthusiastic crowd gathered at the Coon Valley American Legion last week for the conclusion of the seventh annual Vernon County Reads program. This summer five libraries in the county have been promoting the work of author Jeff Nania and his Northwoods Mystery Series. The four-book series engages readers with a variety of twists and turns as we follow a storyline featuring former law enforcement officer John Cabrelli.

The author draws upon his years serving as a decorated sheriff’s deputy and in-depth knowledge of Wisconsin’s natural resource issues to weave together stories that keeps readers wondering who is on the right side of the law in the small town of Musky Falls.

Thank you to the Driftless Writing Center for partnering with McIntosh, Bekkum, Lawton, Knutson and Hillsboro libraries for this annual program. Funding was also provided by the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library. Copies of Jeff’s books are available for checkout at all participating libraries.

Join us for a job search learning opportunity with Annie Allen-Wyman from the La Crose Department of Workforce Job Center. Annie will be in Viroqua on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at McIntosh Memorial Library. This is an opportunity to learn about better job searching strategies. Further information will be shared on how to inventory your skills, find jobs in many places, and update resumes and cover letters to highlight your relevant expertise.

Pre-registration by Monday, Sept. 18, is required. To register, stop by the library or call 608-637-7151, extension 6. There is no cost for the service.

Do you have plans to visit a Wisconsin state park, forest, or recreation area where admission is required? Library card holders at over 200 libraries across Wisconsin can check out a pass for free admission through Dec. 31.

Along with the day pass, participants will receive informational resources including state park system materials, a Wisconsin Explorer Activity Sheet, stickers, accessibility information and more. The goal of the program is to expand access to the Wisconsin state park system to new park visitors. McIntosh Memorial Library received 30 passes, each with a one-time use.

The program, Check Out Wisconsin’s State Parks At Your Library, is a collaborative effort between the DNR, Wisconsin Library Association’s Wisconsin Association of Public Libraries, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and the C.D. Besadny Conservation Fund from the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin.

The McIntosh Memorial Library will be closed September 2-4, 2023, for the Labor Day Holiday weekend.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 South Rock Avenue in Viroqua.