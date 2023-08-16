The summer is flying by, and we are already half way through August. We are not slowing down here at McIntosh Memorial Library and we are excited for the next round of programs!

Before moving on to our upcoming programs, we wanted to send out a huge thank-you to our partners, and volunteers, for our Stuff the Bus program. We were able to provide over 250 backpacks to those in need this year, and all the help we received from residents at Bethel Homes, and our wonderful volunteers in the community allowed this to happen. So thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. We look forward to helping even more people with this program in the coming years. If you are interested in volunteering or learning more, please contact Maggie Strittmater the adult programming and outreach staff member at McIntosh Memorial Library who is the representative for Stuff the Bus. Her email is m.strittmater@wrlsweb.org or call 608-637-7151, extension 7.

When talking about the amazing programs we have here at the library for the rest of August, a must is the Stream Table program with the Valley Stewardship Network and Heidi L. Keuler, Fsh Habitat Biologist—Fishers & Farmers Partnership Coordinator. Through hands-on learning, people learn how rivers work and how we in our communities can impact them both positively and negatively. We will learn basic stream terminology, how they function in the watershed by interacting with groundwater, and what we can do to protect them and the fish and wildlife that live there. This program will be on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. in the library courtyard. Come and enjoy learning with wonderful people.

We also have our Vernon County Reads author presentation happening at the Coon Valley Legion on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. Come and meet Jeff Nania! Jeff Nania is a former law enforcement officer, writer, conservationist, and biofuel creator. He is the author of the Northern Lakes Mystery series published by Little Creek Press. His narrative non-fiction writing has appeared in Wisconsin Outdoor News, Double Gun Journal, The Outlook, and other publications. Come and hear him speak, get your book signed, or purchase a book or two from Driftless Books who is our bookseller at the event. See you all there.

For a total list of our programs happening, for all ages, please go to our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org and follow our Facebook page for updated information.