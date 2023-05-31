Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As the month of May comes to an end it also means the end of the 2022-23 After School Program. In partnership with Viroqua Area Schools, we’re proud to have hosted a daily After School Program for youth in first-fourth grades since 2017. This year our program was at capacity with 35 youth participating in the program every day. We added new elements to this year including field trips to local businesses, music lessons with Greg Leighton, and even opportunities to read to a lovely dog named Gordon for several months. Thank you to the program staff and volunteers Cacia, Barry, Jill, Ann, Kelly, Freckle, Maggie and Laci for the terrific organization and implementation of this program. Thank you to the Viroqua Area Foundation and the Viroqua Lions Club for your monetary support so we could feed the children a healthy snack when they arrived off the school bus. We’re also so thankful for the partnership we have with Viroqua Area Schools to keep this program going. We wish all students and families involved in the program a safe and fun summer.

Speaking of summer, we’re ready to spend time with you this summer as our Youth Summer Reading program is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 12. “All Together Now” is the program theme and we have so many activities planned for youth and families up to the age of 18. The first activity of the summer is our annual pet parade. Please mark your calendars for Monday, June 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The parade will begin at the library and make its way to Eckhart Park where all parade entries will be judged by an esteemed panel of pet experts. The parade will end at Eckhart Park where awards will be handed out by the parade judges. This is such a fun event, and all animals can participate. For more information on how you can be involved, reach out to Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon at 608-637-7151, extension 5.

For adults, we’re still working out the final details of the annual Vernon County Reads program. This event in partnership with the Driftless Writing Center and most libraries in Vernon County has been a hit over the years. Stay tuned as the details of the selected author for the summer will be announced soon.

McIntosh Memorial Library will be closed on Friday, June 2, for a staff development day. Having an opportunity for training, discussion and conversation is an important part of our job as library staff. We will reopen at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.