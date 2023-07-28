Thank you to everyone who stopped by Walmart last week to support the annual Stuff the Bus fundraising event. Whether you bought a brat, donated money, or purchased school supplies to help youth across Vernon County, you made a difference. We’re so pleased to be able to partner with the Vernon County Health Department to make this annual event possible. The program helps families ensure their children have the necessary resources to have a successful school year. This month we’ll begin distributing backpacks stuffed full of supplies to families across the county. While registration for the program has closed for the upcoming school year, we accept donations of new school supplies and monetary gifts year-round. For more information, contact Program Coordinator Maggie at 608-637-7151, extension 7.

Have you checked out a book by author Jeff Nania yet? Jeff is the featured author this summer for the seventh annual Vernon County Reads program. Five libraries in Vernon County, along with the Driftless Writing Center, are sponsoring the annual event. All participating libraries have copies of Jeff’s Northwoods mystery series available for you to pick up. Whether you read one book or all books in the series, please join us for a program featuring the author on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Coon Valley Legion Hall. During the program we’ll hear from the author about his reason for writing the popular series. At the conclusion of the event, you’ll have an opportunity to speak with the author and purchase copies of his books.

We’re pleased to offer the opportunity for local job seekers to meet with staff from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development every month at McIntosh Memorial Library. Annie Allen-Wyman will be in Viroqua on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Annie is an employment and training specialist with the La Crosse Job Center. Annie will be available to assist with job searching strategies including information on how to successfully update resumes and cover letters. Pre-registration is required by calling the library at 608-637-7151, extension 6. The registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 14. This is a free service provided by your local public library and the Department of Workforce Development.

This is the final week of the Youth Summer Reading program! Don’t forget to turn in reading logs to the library by Saturday, Aug. 5 to redeem prize books. Our next reading program is the annual Vernon County Fair Read to Win event. We’ll be putting out the reading logs for you to pick up by mid-August. Read to Win is a very popular program and is supported by several libraries in the county.

To stay up -to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.