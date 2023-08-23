We collaborated with Viroqua Area Schools and the Parenting Place to host a free PBS Edcamp this month. An Edcamp is a professional development opportunity for educators, childcare providers, and community members invested in education. Participants learned about the variety of resources available through PBS LearningMedia. The PBS educational resources are a tool to enhance educator practice and equitable student learning at no cost.

Approximately 50 people from across the state gathered at Viroqua Area Schools for the experience led by staff from PBS Wisconsin. McIntosh Memorial Library staff Trina, Laci and Maggie served as facilitators at the event.

Our After School Program staff held an in-service training session last week in preparation for the start of a new school year. During the 2023-2024 school year, our team will be working with 45 students daily in grades 1st-5th. This will be the first year the program is open to students in the fifth grade.

The program team members are Gina, Freckle, Laci, Barry and Kelly. This amazing group of individuals are looking forward to another great school year!

The McIntosh Memorial Library After School Program is implemented in partnership with Viroqua Area Schools with support from the Viroqua Area Foundation and the Viroqua Lions Club.

Starting next month, we’ll be offering a Youth Drawing Club at the library. The club will begin on Thursday, Sept. 7, with sessions held every Thursday through Oct. 26 from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. The Youth Drawing Club will meet inside the library conference room and is open to children ages 9-12. There is no cost to participate. Drawing materials will be provided or bring your own. This is a child-led and adult-supervised club with local artists making guest appearances on occasion. Children can share their techniques and inspiration with one another during the Youth Drawing Club. Registration is required as space and supplies is limited. Call the library’s front desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6 to sign up.

Make plans to join us at the Vernon County Fair Sept. 13-17. Our booth, located inside the VMH Expo building will feature two games with chances to win books, stickers, bookmarks and lollipops. Balloon artist Kevin will join us on the opening night of the fair for three hours of balloon entertainment. Kevin will be creating balloon art from 4 to7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13. We’re looking forward to welcoming Kevin back to Viroqua for the second time this year. Stop by and say hello!

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.