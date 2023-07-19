As the summer continues on and the hot days keep rolling in, we are taking full advantage of all Viroqua has to offer. Our Mermaid Pool Party is back for another year! On Friday, Aug. 4, join the McIntosh Memorial Library for our last day of the Youth Summer Program at Bigley Pool at 12 p.m. to swim, and meet some mermaids! Registration is required, so please either stop by the library or call 608-637-7151, extension 6 to do so. We are so excited to introduce our mermaids to you at the party. Come and join in on the summer fun with the library.

On a different note, as many of you may know we are working with the Vernon County Health Department for the Stuff the Bus Program. We are super excited to be giving school supplies to those in need in the community and surrounding county. To do this we are hosting two backpack stuffing parties. Need to boost your resume with volunteer hours? Or just would love to help out those in need? Our packing days are Tuesday, July 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Aspen Place in the Coop, this is the entrance off of Garfield Street in Viroqua. Our second packing day is Monday, July 31, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Maplewood Terrace in the dining room. This will be a great chance to come together, over many generations to do good for our community.

We are also hosting a fundraiser at Walmart. On July 29, which is a Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. we will be with the Lions club selling brats, accepting monetary donations, and handing out a list of our most needed items that can be purchased at Walmart if you are going to shop anyway. We will be taking all the supplies we have gathered back to Bethel Home who has partnered with us for a space to store our items. We are so excited to share our love for the community with you all and cannot wait to see you all there.

If anyone is interested in volunteering, or has questions or comments, please reach out to Maggie Strittmater. Email: m.strittmater@wrlsweb.org. Phone: 608-637-7151, extension 7.

Last but not least for this edition of Book Buzz, don’t forget to check out our Vernon County Reads featured author Jeff Nania! His books are available for check out at the library. He will be at the Legion in Coon Valley in August to discuss the Northern Lakes Mystery series published by Little Creek Press. This is a free event that is happening at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24. You don’t want to miss out on this Wisconsin writer and the stories he has to tell.

As always, we have more information on our website at mcintoshmemoirallibrary.org and our Facebook page and Instagram.