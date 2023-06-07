We’re teaming up with the Vernon County Health Department to keep the annual Stuff the Bus Program operating in Vernon County. The program helps secure and distribute needed school supplies to youth across the county. Thank you to Bethel Home and Services for finding space within their facility to allow us to store the program supplies and assemble the backpacks. Staff from the library and health department moved the supplies to the new space last week.

Registration for the 2023 program is open now through July 17. The distribution of the backpacks will occur in early August. Information about Stuff the Bus can be found on the library website at https://mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org/stuff-the-bus-program/

Monday, June 12, will be a big day at the library! June 12 marks the kickoff to our Youth Summer Reading Program titled, “All Together Now” and the start of the 2023 Vernon County Reads program. We’re beginning our youth program with our annual pet parade and stuffies (stuffed animal) march. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. from the library and ends at Eckhart Park. All entries will be judged, with trophies distributed at the park. Viroqua Police Officer Brandon LaMere and K9 Officer Robbie will be with us. Be creative with your entry! Whether you plan to bring a live animal or your favorite stuffed one, make sure to dress them up. You can dress up too! Pre-registration for the parade is required by stopping by or calling the library at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

Five public libraries in Vernon County are partnering with the Driftless Writing Center for the seventh annual Vernon County Reads adult reading program. Beginning June 12, stop by your local library to check out books in the Northern Lakes mystery series by Wisconsin author Jeff Nania. The four-book series will engage readers with a variety of twists and turns as we follow a storyline featuring former law enforcement officer John Cabrelli.

Vernon County Reads will conclude with a presentation by Jeff on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Coon Valley Legion Hall. Admission to the event is free of charge. Copies of the books will be available for purchase at the book signing immediately following the program. Support for the program provided by the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library.

Registration for the 2023-2024 After School Program will be held at the McIntosh Memorial Library on Wednesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. inside the library. The program will accept 35 students enrolled in 1st-4th grade and 10 students enrolled in 5th grade for a new “Bridge Program.”

The required program registration materials can be found on the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org or at the library’s front desk. The program will be offered five days per week from 3 to 5:15 p.m. The program will operate from Monday, Aug. 28 to Friday, May 17, 2024. The program follows the Viroqua Area School District calendar. Call Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon for more information at 608-637-7151, extension 5.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.