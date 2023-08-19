West Fork Watershed residents are invited to an informational meeting hosted by Valley Stewardship Network (VSN) and the UW-Madison Grassland 2.0 program to discuss landowner conservation practice options in response to a proposal that was put forth by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to decommission all of the PL 566 dams in the Coon Creek and West Fork watersheds (except Jersey Valley).

Information provided will include details of the planned dam decommissioning project and practical land management solutions that landowners can implement to reduce flooding in the absence of dams. Randy Jackson and Eric Booth from UW-Madison’s Department of Plant & Agroecosystem Sciences will provide an overview of two to three watershed scenarios exploring how land cover (the type of vegetation) and land use (the way the vegetation is managed) affect flooding with and without the dams, water quality, biodiversity, and farm-level profitability in the West Fork watershed. Data from each management scenario will use FloodScape, SmartScape, GrazeScape, and Heifer Compass planning and modeling tools. The scenarios they will explore have emerged from the Collaborative Landscape Design process of Rich Picture Development in the Ridge & Valley community. They will also invite participation in helping to refine the scenarios. VSN serves as the Ridge and Valley Learning Hub for UW-Madison’s Grassland 2.0 Program to promote community-driven solutions for land management.