Vernon County Sheriff Roy R. Torgerson reports a drowning occurred on Thursday, June 1, at about 1:15 p.m. in rural Ontario, Wisconsin, in the town of Whitestown.

Aundra D. Keaton Jr., 19, of Middleton, Wisconsin, was tubing on the Kickapoo River with a small group of people. The group stopped to swim. Keaton experienced a deep drop-off and went under. Keaton was not wearing a life preserver. A female in his group attempted to rescue him but was unsuccessful.

At about 2:51 p.m., Keaton’s body was recovered from the river and was pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh. Assisting the sheriff’s office at the scene were the Ontario Fire Department, Ontario Ambulance Service, La Farge Fire Department, La Farge Ambulance Service, Wisconsin State Patrol, Vernon County Emergency Management, a ranger from Wildcat Mountain State Park and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Vernon County Coroner.