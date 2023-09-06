According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 4:03 p.m. a tanker truck hauling water, operated by Ryan R. Nickles, 19, was traveling west on State Hwy. 56 near Lewison Road in the town of Viroqua. Nickles left the road and entered the ditch. The truck traveled a short distance in the ditch before tipping onto its side. Nickles was able to exit the vehicle on his own and reported no injuries.