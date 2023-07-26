A Paynesville, Minnesota, woman was arrested on numerous charges, Sunday, July 23, after being stopped for erratic driving.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 4:45 p.m. the office received the first of two 9-1-1 calls reporting a pickup truck speeding south on State Hwy. 35 near Stoddard. There were also reports the vehicle was passing into oncoming traffic.

A Vernon County deputy sheriff met the vehicle near Victory and obtained a radar reading of 93 mph. The driver failed to stop for seven miles while erratic, dangerous driving behavior continued. The vehicle stopped in Crawford County near the Mississippi River Bridge to Lansing, Iowa. Upon further investigation, the driver, Jennifer Jo Taube, 43, was taken into custody with the assistance of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Vernon County Detention Center for: Operating while intoxicated, reckless driving/endangering safety, fleeing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer, open intoxicants and possession of methamphetamine.

Formal charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney. After appearing in Vernon County Circuit Court on July 24, Taube was released on a $500 signature bond. She is due back in court Aug. 29 at 8:30 a.m.

The investigation continues by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.