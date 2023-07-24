Although there hasn’t been much rain in the area this summer, flowers continue to show their colors. Here’s a glimpse of what Mother Nature has been offering passersby. Enjoy the brightness and beauty of summer in Vernon County.
Angie Cina
Vernon County Times editor
