Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports a single-vehicle crash occurred Sunday morning, Aug. 20, at approximately 3 a.m., in the town of Viroqua.

Alexis Jean Burkhamer, 22, of Muscoda, was driving west on State Hwy. 56, between Elm Drive and State Hwy. 82, when her vehicle went slightly off the right, or north side of the roadway, and Burkhamer lost control.

The vehicle slid across and went off the left, or south side of the roadway. The vehicle struck, uprooted, and severed a moderately sized spruce tree on the passenger side. The vehicle also struck a barn and came to rest in a ditch.

Burkhamer, the lone occupant, was wearing a seat belt and all airbags were deployed. Burkhamer was transported by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua. She was treated and released.

Assisting at the scene were the Viroqua Fire Department, Viroqua Emergency Responders and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.