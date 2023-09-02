You can call it a bucketsaurus, or you can call it a winner.

Either would be accurate, as the prehistoric display created entirely of white plastic buckets at Nelson Agri-Center Ace Hardware in Viroqua won the “most creative” award in the 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Miracle Bucket Days promotion.

The promotion is a partnership between CMNH and Ace Hardware dating back to 1992, which has helped raise more than $22 million to change kids’ health. The Miracle Bucket promotion is one of several ways Ace supports CMNH, and because CMNH and Ace are local organizations, all money stays in our community.

During the bucket campaign, participating Ace stores give a 20 percent discount to almost anything that fits inside a five-gallon bucket when customers make a $5 donation to CMNH. Nelson Agri-Center, which is new to Ace Hardware, sold more than 400 buckets and raised more than $3,500.

Additionally, Ace stores around the country compete for the best bucket display. Knowing that Charlie, a 2023 CMN Hero and Viola resident, loves dinosaurs, Nelson Agri-Center created a display of a dinosaur, made entirely of buckets. Of the 250 entries, Ace Hardware representatives voted it most creative, so in addition to the $2,500 in bucket sales, the Ace Hardware Foundation and contest sponsors will be donating an additional $1,000 to CMNH.

“Charlie was impressed by their creation, but he was also sure to inform them of inaccuracies in its size and stature,” joked Children’s Miracle Network specialist Sierra Lyon.

In addition, Charlie also received a sketchbook with a beautiful drawing of the bucket display, plus some colored pencils and Ace Hardware apparel.

If you missed the Miracle Bucket Days promotion but would still like to support Charlie and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Gundersen Health System, visit bit.ly/ghscmndonate.