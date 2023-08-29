A Missouri man was not injured following a single-rollover, Monday, Aug. 28, in the town of Franklin.
According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 9:12 p.m. the 911 dispatch center received a report of a single-vehicle rollover accident on State Hwy. 27, about a half mile of Tainter Hollow Road.
The driver, Franklin Nold, 54, of Liberty, Missouri, was traveling north on Hwy. 27 when he came upon an S-curve in the road. Nold did not see any signs that he needed to slow down and approached too quickly. As the S-curve was downhill, Nold gained too much speed and upon exiting the S-curve went onto the shoulder of the road before the vehicle tipped onto its side.
No injuries were reported at the scene. Hwy. 27 was closed while the vehicle was removed.
The Viroqua Fire Department and Rush Hour Towing assisted the sheriff's office.