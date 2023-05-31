Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As we near the end of the month, the City would like to remind all residents and property owners that No Mow May officially ends on June 1.

All properties should be brought into compliance according to Viroqua Municipal Code Chapter 8.32. The ordinance prohibits noxious weeds or turf grasses exceeding eight (8) inches in length on all private property, boulevards, or street right of ways abutting said property.

The City is providing a grace period through Sunday, June 4, to allow additional time to bring properties into compliance. Any residents or property owners whose property is not in compliance after this grace period has ended will, per ordinance, receive a citation. The City is no longer sending notifications ahead of citations being issued.

When bringing your property into compliance, the Viroqua Public Works Department offers the following reminders:

Compost must be placed in a can, box, or bag and left curbside. Materials left in heavy or awkward to lift containers (ex. wheelbarrows) will NOT be emptied. Do not use tarps.

Do not rake grass clippings into the street.

Residents may take brush and compost to the City brush/compost site located off of Lewison Cut-Across Road between State Hwy. 56 and Cty. SS. The site is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Please place brush in the appropriate locations as indicated by the signs.

The City is happy to see so many people participating in No Mow May. We are kindly asking for everyone to assist in closing out the month properly as well.