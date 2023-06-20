The nature and heritage center offered a wide variety of activities for all ages. There were demonstrations of blacksmithing, rope making, corn shelling, butter churning and fiber arts, tours of the arboretum, donkey rides and entertainment by the Wergeland Dancers, Andy Hughes and Buddy Rundhaugen. In addition, there was a Midsummer Medallion Hunt, Kid’s Corner, food, Kubb games, an ice cream social and flower-crown making, among other activities.