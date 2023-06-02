A Charlotte, North Carolina, man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover, Thursday, June 1, on State Hwy. 56 east of Viroqua, just west of Lower Maple Dale Road in the town of Viroqua.

At 3:19 p.m., the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified about the rollover accident. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Jackson Orso, 17, lost control while negotiating a curve. Orso's vehicle went into the ditch and rolled over multiple times before coming to rest on its roof. Orso was able to free himself from the wreckage.