The City of Viroqua encourages area residents to participate in an informational meeting on Monday, June 26, at 5 p.m. in person or virtually. Northpointe Development is hosting the informational meeting regarding their proposed Main Street Apartments conceptual plans for 602 N. Main St. in the City of Viroqua.

Those who wish to meet in person, please gather in the Viroqua City Hall Community Room at 124 W. Decker St. at 5 p.m., where representatives from Northpointe Development will discuss their current development plans and engage with the community.

For those interested in meeting virtually, the Zoom meeting will also begin at 5 p.m.

Virtual Option (Via Zoom): http://us02web.zoom.us/j/88637555742

Phone Conference Call-In: 877 853 5247 or 888 788 0099 US Toll-free

Meeting ID: 886 3755 5742

Development materials: Please visit https://viroqua-wisconsin.com/main-street-apartments-development-project for access to a variety of materials related to the proposed development. Please note most current site plan/renderings will not be posted until the day of the neighborhood meeting.

For those who can’t make either option or have additional questions after the meeting can send comments or questions regarding the proposal to Jake@NorthpointeDev.com.