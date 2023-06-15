The Vernon County Censor

June 13, 1923

100 years ago

The concrete pavement on the McLees ridge road west of Viroqua has been completed, and the paving crew has moved into the city and is now engaged in laying the block of pavement on Court Street east of Main Street. Should the weather be favorable, they will probably complete this block by Saturday night.

The uniforms for the Viroqua Band have arrived. They are beauties and the boys surely are proud of them – but they cost money. The total cost will be a little over $1200, and the result of the canvas for funds to pay for them is most disappointing – about $400 has been collected to date. This discrepancy of $800 must be made up some way.

Splash Suits – Keep warm while you keep cool. It is essential to comfortable bathing. Wool bathing suits keep bathers warm when exposed in the air – while cotton garments usually chill. A complete showing of wool bathing suits in one piece garments for ladies, men and boys. Ellefson & Johnson, Viroqua’s Largest Clothing House, Located in the Masonic Building.

This community was deeply shocked at the news of the tragic death of Ex-Sheriff Sam Gorsling, which occurred at the foot of the Burns Morrison hill on the pavement south of Viroqua last Friday evening. Mr. Gorsline had been in Viroqua all day on business, and started home shortly after supper. On the way his team became unmanageable and ran away, throwing him out of the rig head first unto the concrete pavement. His skull was fractured and he died an hour later.

June 10, 1948

75 years ago

Jon Kilmer, eleven-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Kilmer of Viroqua was the gratified winner of the handsome Columbia bicycle which was the award of a contest conducted by the Marachowsky store and sponsored by Betty Crocker products. Several youngsters competed in the contest, which was a collection of box tops from Betty Crocker merchandise. Over a period of a month, the winner, a fourth-grade student of the Springville school, made contact with helpful relatives and friends who helped him score 83 points in his endeavor

Mary Jane Taylor, who makes her home at Redmound, celebrated her 106th birthday on Sunday, June 6th. In the observance of the occasion she received 75 guests at the farm home of her son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Homer Taylor, with whom she has lived for the past 27 years. Mrs. Taylor keeps remarkably well and reads without glasses. Again, as on her 105th birthday, she was the recipient of a handsome birthday cake presented by the Erickson Bakery of LaCrosse, of whose Century club she is the oldest member.

Summer recreational programs for youth in Viroqua include a soap box derby, Wednesday evening high school dances, swimming lessons and open swimming at the pool, softball for girls and boys, basketball, and baseball.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

June 14, 1973

50 years ago

Reapportionment of County Board supervisor districts is now up to the Board on June 19.

Barbara Cook of … Viroqua was the 1973 Dairy Recipe Contest winner according to Betty Brendel, Extension Home Economist.

Will all living people who attended Viola High School between 1910 and 1915 please contact Mrs. Robert Johnson …. Reason, to arrange a reunion.

Tri-State Breeders Cooperative Herd Superintendent Gene Bass and Ed Brickl … finalized plans for a new isolation facility at the Tr-State Production Headquarters, Westby.

Obituaries: Elnor J. Anderson (71) Coon Valley; Thomas J. Fjelstad (23) Ferryville; Elben Rude (87) Westby; Charlotte Brown (31) Viroqua; Orlando Jacobson (56) Viroqua; Mrs. Emelia Hendrickson (91).

The Vernon

County Broadcaster

June 11, 1998

25 years ago

Viroqua’s Lynn Fortun has been named for the 1998 Wal-Mart Teacher of the Year for the Viroqua area. In addition to recognizing Fortun’s dedication “to helping students achieve a superior education,” Wal-Mart presented a $500 grant to Viroqua Schools on her behalf.

Vernon County’s 21st Annual Dairy Breakfast saw over 2,700 people, a near record crowd, pack the Peters Farm in rural Chaseburg. Over 80 volunteers made it all possible!

The La Farge School Board has announced the appointment of a new superintendent. Dr. Lee Bush, now of Naples, Florida, accepted the position and will be starting with the La Farge District on July 1. Dr. Bush will be the third La Farge District administrator in 53 years, which is a state record, according to the Department of Public Instruction.

Viroqua’s Garth Larson played some of his best tennis to earn a fifth-place medal last weekend at the WIAA Division 2 tournament in Madison. This was Larson’s fourth trip to the tournament. He finished his senior season with a 21-6 record. Larson has been invited to be a line judge at a professional tournament in Chicago and will also referee junior tournaments in Janesville this summer.

Ben Treptow finished his high school running career competing in the 103rd WIAA State Track and Field Meet in La Crosse Saturday, placing seventh in the 80 meters. He also closed his high school running career with two school records. He was a three-time Conference Champion and made four trips to State competition: two in track and two in cross country.

Raymond Pederson, county board supervisor for District #7, decided not to run for another term this spring. He served on the board for 22 years. “It was time to retire.” Pederson was also a mainstay on the Sheriff’s Committee where he was a member for two decades, many of those 20 years as committee chairman.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

June 13, 2013

10 years ago

A work crew began removing the Viroqua High School gym floor this week. The floor had several “dead spots” and was no longer fully suitable for competition. Thanks to a $35,000 donation from the Viroqua Athletic Booster Club, the school board May 29 approved replacing the floor with a new one. But what is to be done with the beautiful old wood? Viroqua District Administrator, Dr. Robert Knadle said it will be used by the school and portions will be sold.

Two Viroqua men were recognized at the East Central/Select Sire’s annual awards banquet on June 1, at the Crown Plaza in Madison. Viroqua’s Larry Krause was recognized for 25 years of lifetime service and Viroqua’s Ole Thompson was recognized for five years of service.

The following members of the Viroqua boy’s tennis team were honored at the Viroqua High School Spring Athletic Banquet in the high school cafeteria, Monday June 3. Coleman Melcher, Chris Amrhein, Wyatt Oldham, Zach Lotz, Malachy Koons, Shawn Achenbach, and Jeremiah Green.

Chet Melcher was honored as the Fan of the Year by the Viroqua Athletic Booster Club. Senior Shawn Achenbach and Josh Stohr received the Paul Morterud Memorial Award as the top senior athletes in 2013. Seniors Sierra Hansen and Lyssa Veres will have their names added to the Joan Mortenson Dahl/Shirley Cowden Herfel Memorial as the top female athletes in 2013.