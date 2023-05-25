Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Vernon County Censor

May 23, 1923

100 years ago

The Band Fund to purchase uniforms is growing very slowly and we feel that there are a number of citizens whose intention is to contribute to this fund but have not done so through neglect. Let us make a united effort and put this across so our Band will have their uniforms for the big American Legion celebration on July 4th.

Sunday night is again commencing to assume its usual proportion with the coming of warm weather. Cars are parked on Main and far down every side street with the Temple Theatre as the mecca of most of the visitors, and many of them coming from points as far distant as Richland Center.

The event of the High School year took place last Friday evening when the “Junior Prom” was given at the Opera House….Evergreen and apple blossoms were used very effectively and flower trimmed, lattice work wall separated the main part of the hall from attractive little rooms at either end where those who did not dance played cards, and where refreshments were served….

Wanted – One hundred boarders at the Eat Shop.

You will help eliminate a large amount of work at Pool offices by being prompt in cashing check which you receive for tobacco.

VIROQUA – A welcome rain and considerable hail fell Saturday afternoon in and around this vicinity.

SEED POTATOES

Home grown Early Ohio, and Snow Flake late potatoes delivered anywhere in city at $1.00 per bushel. W.E. Nelson Phone 129.

Those doughy baseball warriors from the little hamlet of Bud defeated the Ontario ball team at Ontario last Sunday and re at the head of the league – the only team in the league to win both games so far played.

The Vernon County Censor

May 20, 1948

75 years ago

Vernon County disciples of Izaak Walton may be interested in the fact that receipts for fishing licenses in the county, where some of the biggest trout have been caught this year, will amount to a tidy sum. According to county Clerk Berlie Moore, who suffered writers’ cramps before he finished the task, approximately 3,000 licenses were issued this year, prior to the opening of the season Last Saturday. This number was far greater than the amount issued last year, or any other year, for that matter. Looks like Vernon county is fast becoming a popular center for trout fishing.

City officials have been requested to have the busy intersection at Main and Jefferson streets policed at a certain period for the safety of passing school children. To assist with this problem a police officer has been stationed at this intersection for the past week. It has been noted that the younger children are easy to guide; however, older students and even adults are inclined to go against the light, and against the spoken advice of the officer in charge. Cooperation on the part of all who walk or drive will make for a safer Viroqua. – William Mueller, Mayor.

The board of directors of the Bethel Home Corporation announce through its president, Rev. Peder Nordsletten, that a site had been secured this week for the anticipated project, and that it is hoped construction on the building might begin some time within the coming ear. The land, which includes seven lots on South Rock Avenue, was purchased from heirs of the William’s estate. This site, which faces east, is in the first ward, and seems ideally located for the new project, plans for which have been in the making during the past two years.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

May 24, 1973

50 years ago

Viroqua golfers advance to the sectionals on the strength of their second-place showing Tuesday at the Richland Center regionals.

Livestock thefts continue in Vernon County as well as other parts of Wisconsin, according to Sheriff Geoffrey Banta.

Exterior Latex White Paint 1 gallon Reg. $4.99 on sale $2.66

The Viroqua Women’s City Bowling Association Annual Banquet was held on Wednesday evening May 16, at the VFW Clubhouse.

The lady patients at the Old Home and the Mental Hospital were all very pleased when they each received a beautiful plant on Mother’s Day compliments of Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Soltau.

Viroqua won the SWAL golf championships Monday at Richland Center posting a 314 and defeating host Richland Center by 20 strokes.

Obituaries: Lee Sammons (66) Stoddard; Marvin E. Hughes (65); Lindahl Lavass (88) Vernon County; Mrs. Olga Bergum (90); Mrs. Emma Lomen (87) Vernon County; Jesse Saugstad (86).

The Vernon

County Broadcaster

May 21, 1998

25 years ago

On Saturday there was an auction sale at the Halverson Store in West Prairie, closing an era of a beloved longtime business.

The Viroqua United Methodist Church will celebrate its sesquicentennial this year in October; they will be celebrating this milestone all year.

Duane Campton of Viroqua found an 11-inch morel mushroom near Elk Run close to Liberty on May 13th.

1998 Syttende Mai — thousands enjoyed the balmy 90-degree weather for the parade!

The Viroqua Blackhawk softball team cruises to Mauston Tourney title. Maren McClurg tosses second no-hitter of the season against Onalaska Luther.

A Viroqua 1997 graduate, Jay Hoffland, has qualified for the National Junior College Athletic Association national golf meet to be held in Southern Pines, North Carolina June 2-6. He will play 72 holes at the Wood Lake Country Club to represent MATC.

Viroqua fourth-graders participated in a Wisconsin essay contest sponsored by the Viroqua Literary Association, celebrating Wisconsin’s Sesquicentennial. One essay was about “Old Abe,” the eagle mascot for the Civil War. The Wisconsin troops bought Abe for $5; they thought he would bring them good luck. They kept “Old Abe,” who was named after President Lincoln, chained up on a perch which they carried into battle. He led the troops into 42 battles. After the war he lived at the state capital. There was a fire at the capital and Old Abe died of smoke inhalation. He was preserved and now can be seen in the Assembly Room at the Wisconsin State Capital in Madison.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

May 23, 2013

10 years ago

With employees working from home, temporary headquarters and even homes of neighbors in La Farge, Organic Valley was up and running within days of the fire that destroyed part of its headquarters, Tuesday, May 14. “We’re up and open for business, taking orders, picking up milk, collecting money,” said Mike Bedessem, chief financial officer for the co-op. “It really didn’t take us long to get the basic business functions back going.”

The Viroqua Police reported a total of 248 calls this week. Among the calls, the department handled four driving complaints, three bad check investigations, four theft investigations and one trespassing investigation. The Viroqua police have responded to 4,030 calls so far this year.

Members of the Viroqua Historical Preservation Commission presented a Viroqua Historic Landmark plaque to Eddy Nix, owner of the Tobacco Pool Warehouse (known as the Forgotten Works Warehouse) at 518 Walnut St. Ben DeLine, intern for the commission, researched and wrote the nomination paper, which was submitted to the city council.

Charles and Janet Guist were married on May 16, 1953, and will be celebrating 60 years of marriage with a private celebration at their daughter’s home in Viroqua.

Westby’s 2013 Syttende Mai Court celebrates the 45th annual Syttende Mai, including, 2nd Prinsesse Lexi Stendalen, 1st Prinsesse Shianna Reschke, and Miss Westby Syttende Mai, Emily Culligan.

The Westby Area Historical Society had its Lefsa House open for business at the corner of State and Main street in Westby on Saturday. Food downtown at the 45th annual Syttende Mai in Westby included candy apples, Hub’s Fries, lefsa, barbecued chicken, fried cheese curds, brats, and mini-donuts. Uffda!