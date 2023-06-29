The Vernon County CensorJune 27, 1923100 years agoOver a thousand people were out to the Eckhart Park Friday evening to enjoy the concert presented by the boys of the juvenile band who won first place in the state band concert at Two Rivers….That band of youngsters followed their director like one instrument. They were announced with appropriate comment by Editor Goldsmith, who spoke of how miraculous achievement their victory had been when you consider that may of those boys could not play a note six months ago and that the average age of the band was thirteen years….They did not wait for the city to fit them out in fine uniforms and the best instruments, but proved themselves a superior organization before getting these things. Now it is up to the city to provide for them in fitting style.

The fierce electrical, wind and hail storm of last Monday evening did much damage in and around the city….Telephone and light wires were down in many places….Tobacco sheds and trees were injured most it seems, and the northwestern part of Eckhart Park was badly damage….Much damage was done by washing from heavy rain, but at any rate it broke the drought over a very large extent of territory….so the protracted drought has apparently come to a close.

DeSoto – June 25 – A very large number enjoyed the trip on the steamer, Capital, Sunday. DeSoto will soon build a warehouse large enough to house 1,000,000 pounds yearly

Victory – June 25 – There was quite an exciting time in Victory one evening last week, when a passing car ran over a child of Will Johnson’s. The driver escaped through the woods after shooting at several of the villagers who were attempting to catch him.

The Vernon County CensorJune 24, 194875 years agoThursday night will be the night of nights at the new baseball and recreational field at Esofea when the South Ridge baseball organization will have its dedication program of the new field. An interesting program has been arranged. The team representing South Ridge, which in substance is the same team as won the Vernon County 1947 baseball championship, is crossing bats with its friendly rival of last year, Coon Valley. It is expected that a huge crowd will be in attendance at this affair.

Recent requests for building permits granted by the building committee of the common council were made to Art Cook and Selmer Sherry for building garages at their respective home properties. Selmer Moseng will construct a shed to house a truck at his business place. Martin Berg will construct a storage house adjacent to the Schmitt Cheese Company on Railroad Avenue.

In addition to Dwain Munyon, who was chosen to attend Badger Boy State at Ripon, two other county representatives were also present. Several clubs from Viola sponsored David Lewison, and Marvin Parr was sent from La Farge by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Dwain Munyon, Genoa, who attends the Viroqua high school was sponsored by the local American Legion Post.

Father was the guest of honor at the Country Club festivities Saturday evening, when approximately 70 members assembled for dinner and dancing. Father’s Day signs, obtained from city merchants, were used in the decorative scheme for the occasion. These honored guests were treated to cigars as they arrived at the party.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-CensorJune 28, 197350 years agoThe Viroqua Chapter of the Wisconsin Junior Dairymen’s Association returned from competition at the State Junior Dairymen’s Show and Convention at Jefferson, Wisconsin with the greatest success it has ever achieved.

At its June 11 meeting, the Kickapoo Area School board voted to get bids for tearing down the old grade school building at Viola.

Mayor Reuben Hanson goes to Boscobel Friday, July 6, to challenge Boscobel Mayor Robert Stashal to a cow-milking contest.

Obituaries: Mrs. Albert Hopp formerly of Genoa; Wilbert Baxter (58) formerly of Vernon County; Elmer G. Everson (86) Viroqua; Mrs. William(Lizzie) Helgeson (88) Westby; Mrs. Sidney (Jennie J.) Morrison (83) Viroqua; Albert H. Kapanke (69) formerly of Chaseburg; Guy Gardener (67) formerly of Chaseburg; Mrs. Ida Bluske (92) formerly of Chaseburg; Alf G. Smeby (69) Westby.

The VernonCounty BroadcasterJune 25, 199825 years agoViroqua hosted the Coulee Region Antique Engine Show Saturday at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. Among one of the demonstrations at the show was one that ran a log through an antique sawmill.

NASA astronaut Mark Lee visited the Viroqua Partnership Week kickoff luncheon Monday to salute the astronomical success of his hometown’s progress.

Now Open — Rising Sun Animal Wellness Center — Professional Veterinary services at 315 E. Decker St., Viroqua. Dr. Marta Engel, DVM, Dr. Jan Schilling, DVM and Susan Cushing, LAC are there to offer: homeopathy, chiropractic, acupuncture, Chinese and Western herbal medicine, nutrition and routine veterinary care.

The June 18 tornado ripped a destructive path through Vernon County. The storm caused slightly more then half a million dollars in property damage but no significant injuries were reported. Jeff and Bonnie Parr, who farm near Retreat, were milking their 45 cows when the storm hit. The entire roof collapsed but they made it out with minor injuries. Within minutes friends and neighbors were there to help, and were able to save 40 of the cows. They also lost the tobacco shed, machine shed, the metal roofing on two silos and the farmhouse was also damaged.

The Viroqua Blackhawks softball team rewrote the school record books while completing the most successful softball season in school history. They had their first ever conference crown and the first regional title in school history, the 1998 Hawks set new records for most wins (18) and most conference wins (12). Senior pitcher Maren McClurg accounted for the lion’s share of new records — setting five single-season records and five new career marks — for both hitting and pitching. She also threw the first two no-hitters in school history. This week, the Coulee Conference announced she is the softball player of the year, and was also one of three players named to the Coulee All-Conference First Team.

The Vernon County BroadcasterJune 27, 201310 years agoThe Viroqua Community Theatre took its opening-weekend audience on a magical trip when it presented “The Wizard of Oz.” “The Wizard of Oz,” which is VCT’s ninth production, is based on the book by L. Frank Baum with music and lyrics of the MGM movie. The 64-member cast and 15-member backstage crew, under the direction of Tom Johnson, did a fantastic job bring the classic story to life on the Temple Theatre stage.

Viroqua Hills member, Josh Ostrem, shot two holes-in-one in a span of eight days. Ostrem’s first hole-in-one was at the River Run Golf Course in Sparta, June 8. It was on the 188-yard-long hole No. 2. Ostrem used a 6-iron. Playing Viroqua Hills Golf Course, June 16, Ostrem sank his second hole-in-one on the par 3-hole No.13, which measures out to 133 yards. On that hole, Ostrem’s club of choice was the 52-degree wedge.

As part of the 2013 adult summer reading program, McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua will be hosting a panel discussion in the adult library featuring local business women, Tuesday, July 9, at 6 p.m. The panelists will include Sonja Newenhouse, Jan Rasikas, Erika Hodapp and Susan Paull. Topics that will be discussed include women and finance, balancing work and family, and the evolution of women and business over the years. Questions from the audience will be encouraged. The event will be moderated by Nan Marshall. The theme of the 2013 adult summer reading program is “Women Speak Out.”

The 25th annual reunion of the Alumni Club of Vernon County Normal/County Teachers’ College will be held at the Viroqua Area Medical Office Building Grille Conference Room, Saturday, July 27.