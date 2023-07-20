The Vernon County Censor

July 18, 1923

100 years ago

Work on Viroqua’s new fire station is progressing nicely and a very neat building it is. The roof will be on in a few days.

Vernon’s corn crop this year is wonderful and with any kind of favorable weather from now until frost will be a record breaker. This can also be said of tobacco….The fine showing of tobacco in general is remarkable in view of how dry the weather has been. If corn and tobacco come through as they now promise, it will in a measure even up the poor hay and small grain crop.

Teachers holding county certificates not issued in Vernon County are not legally qualified to teach in this county. Such teachers are required to secure the proper certification as soon as possible or they will not be allowed to teach in this county….All teachers must have an unexpired teacher’s certificate issued by the state examining board, state superintendent or the county superintendent of this county to be qualified to teach in Vernon county.

Wanted, a country boy, who can speak Norwegian, to learn to be a retail salesman in store. Must not be under18 years of age and be industrious and of good character. A real job for the right party. For information inquire at the Censor office.

Ben Brown and M.J. Felix and families were among the many Viroqua people who spent Sunday at the big swimming hole near Avalanche. More than a hundred people assembled there to sport in the cool waters.

The new Tourist Kitchen at Eckhart Park is completed and it is a model in beauty and convenience. The dimensions are 12x16 feet. The cost was $350.

The Vernon County Censor

July 15, 1948

75 years ago

From the number of citizens who made their appearance before the city tax board of review, it would appear that more taxpayers than usual find reason to question the amount of their assessment. The recently appointed board, enlarged from three to five members, met as required by statue on Monday, when eighteen protests were registered. They adjourned at 4:30 to meet again until all protests are heard and given proper consideration.

The executive committee of the CROP drive in Vernon County sent $4,700 to the state CROP office in Madison last week to purchase exportable packaged powdered milk in time to be included in the Badger milk train which left Wisconsin Monday. The Badger milk train was dedicated in the spirit of Christian fellowship for our hungry neighbors across the sea. Vernon county citizens are to be congratulated upon their contributions toward this worthy cause. A million glasses of milk will be fed hungry European children from this carload.

One of the most serviceable adornments on Main Street, the electric clock that has graced the entrance of the State Bank of Viroqua building for nigh onto thirty years has rendered faithful and efficient service through the years. Only when the old time piece was dismantled for repairs a few years ago did Main Street frequenters realize its importance in their daily routine of business. Appointments were missed, folks failed to make bus schedules, pocket watches remained unchecked and the familiar chimes were sadly lacking. After all these years, people have sort of taken the old town clock for granted.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster-Censor

July 19, 1973

50 years ago

A new drinking fountain will be installed on the Felix Corner.

First Low-Income Housing Units to be completed by September 4, in Westby.

The Westby High School Class of 1926 held a reunion Saturday evening at Parkview Lanes in Cashton with 20 out of 33 attending.

Chaseberg’s Little League won over Lansing 17-2, Retreat Red Mound 10-5, Coon Valley 8-0 and Cashton 10-0. The leading hitter was Tom Urbanek .375 and the best pitcher’s record Randy Lasron, 5-0.

Barbara Cook, Vernon County’s Dairy Day bakeoff winner, won the Coulee Region contest at La Crosse Tuesday.

Obituaries: Ole Furaas (94) Viroqua; George H. Hatfield (66) town of Stark; Arthur E. Ostrem (75) Vernon County; Tilden O. Everson (80) Vernon County; Eva Stevenson (84) Vernon County.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

July 16, 1998

25 years ago

Four family farms are lost in Wisconsin, on average, every day! Puzzled about what to do? Attend the Save the Family Farm Forum, Friday, July 17 at 8 p.m. in the WWTC Community Room in Viroqua.

Girl Scouts try out their camp and orienting skills at Girl Scout Day Camp at Sidie Hollow Park. Eighty-four campers, 20 adult leaders and 12 aides from Richland, Crawford and Vernon counties participated in the week-long camp July 6-10. This camp has been held since 1986.

Jessica Greenland, the daughter of Phil and Julie Greenland, was crowned as the Miss LaFarge 4th of July at Calhoun Ballpark in La Farge.

The Viroqua 18-and-under softball team will compete in the Amateur Softball Association Tournament at Holmen this weekend. Viroqua begins play at 1:15 p.m., Saturday, against Madison at Deer Wood Park “Field B” in the eight-team double elimination tourney. The championship game is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

A pie and ice cream social will be held at Skumsrud Heritage Farm on Sunday, July 19, from noon to 4 p.m. Norskedalen’s farm is located 1/2 mile west of Coon Valley on U.S. Hwy. 14/61. This open air museum has over 11 historical buildings for your viewing pleasure. The Nature and Heritage Center is open to the public, however, the trails are closed due to storm damage and downed trees.

“The Broadcaster is on the move!”. Watch for the opening of our office at its new location after Aug. 1, 1998 at 124 W. Court St., Viroqua.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

July 18, 2013

10 years ago

La Farge Area Ambulance Service took delivery of a new 2013 Lifeline Superliner Ambulance, June 12. The new unit cost approximately $175,000 and was built in Sumner, Iowa. The new unit is in service and will serve the village of La Farge, town of Stark, town of Whitestown, town of Webster, town of Clinton and town of Union for years to come.

Monarchs were honored at the La Farge Lions Club 40th anniversary celebration, Saturday, June 15. Monarchs are Lions who have been active for 25 years or more. The activity level of these Monarchs, for a combined effort of 204 years, has been the impetus for many of the improvements to the community. Brad Steinmetz is a charter member of the La Farge Lions being involved for all 40 years. Dave Sarnowski of La Farge has been a member for 38 years. PDG Joe Persons for 37 years, Roger Hooker for 35 years, Al Fish for 28 years and Ron Johnson for 26 years.

Wall Stone Holsteins of rural De Soto will host the 2013 Vernon County Holstein Twilight Meeting, Thursday, July 25, according to Joe Harbaugh, president of the association. Wall Stone Holsteins is owned and operated by Kevin Walleser, Dr. Anne Marie Elwing and their two sons, Emil and William. The farm is located at S7414 Fortner Rd., De Soto.

The Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative (RWHC) has presented a 2013 Rural Health Ambassador award to Gary Tricker, laboratory manager at Vernon Memorial Healthcare. The award recognizes health care employees at RWHC hospitals who have gone above the call of duty in promoting their respective organizations, while making significant contributions to Rural Health. Tricker has had a long and varied history of community involvement. He is currently an active member of the Coon Valley Lions Club, and serves as the organization’s secretary. He is a member of St. Mary’s Parish in Coon Valley. He was involved with the Boy Scout Explorer Program in Vernon County.