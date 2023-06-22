The Vernon County Censor

June 20, 1923

100 years ago

Yesterday and today Merchant Brenner and Walter Hale have been busy erecting in Viroqua and on the principal cross roads leading to this city the large new tourist signs.

Now is the time to think of arsenate of lead and Paris Green for those bugs. We have a good stack of both. O.E. Davis. Druggist.

The elevator located near the Chicago Milwaukee & St. Paul depot….was burned to the ground, last Sunday shortly after noon.

It is thought that the fire was started by sparks from the railroad engine, as the train had left just a short time before the fire was discovered. The wind was in the right direction to carry the sparks to the building, which, being of wood construction and very dry, burned quickly.

The fire department reached the fire very soon after the alarm….It was soon evident, however, that nothing could save the elevator, so the fire fighters directed their efforts toward saving the tobacco warehouses and other buildings near by.

The elevator was one of the old landmarks in Viroqua, having stood for nearly half a century.

That sturdy farmer base ball team from Bud is sure going strong. Last Sunday afternoon, on the Viroqua fair grounds, they handed Soldiers Grove a real lemon, winning 16 to 5, and thereby making their hold on the top position in the Kickapoo Valley league that much, more secure.

What about a Horton electric washer for the wife this hot weather? She needs one and it will pay for itself in one hot summer. Surenson & Thompson, The Farmers’ Store.

The Vernon County Censor

June 17, 1948

75 years ago

The advance representative Art Miller, for the Kelly-Miller circus was at the Broadcaster office today with the information that he had completed the preliminary arrangements for the appearance of that circus in Viroqua for two performances, afternoon and night, on Friday July 2nd at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. This will mark the first appearance of a big circus here in several years. Mr. Miller informs that the show features the second largest herd of elephants in America today. The circus advertising cars will arrive in a few days to place the bright gleaming posters within the city and surrounding communities.

There were 47 cases of measles reported in Vernon county during the month of May, as well as 21 listings of chicken pox, according to a report from the office of the county health nurse. Mumps was third on the county listing with five cases on record, as well as one case of each scarlet fever and rubella. In addition, three cases of influenza made up the recording of communicable diseases. Although we think of measles as a minor disease of children, it may be dangerous for young children because of the complications that may follow it. The virus is highly contagious.

The sorting crew at the Viroqua Leaf Tobacco Co. finished the season’s operations at the warehouse Friday last week, observing the event with a picnic lunch at noon. About 90 sorters were employed during the season.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

June 21, 1973

50 years ago

Therese Marie Paulson, Rt 1 Gillingham, became the first woman member of the Viroqua National Guard earlier this month.

Debbie Gregory is Vernon County’s new Dairy Queen.

Reapportionment of Vernon County Supervisor districts was approved Tuesday by the Vernon County Board of Supervisors in the one day session. In the new plan the county loses two supervisors, for a total of 29.

Holiday Service Stations this week announced Viroqua and 17 other station-stores would be closing.

Obituaries: Della Fisher (82) West Lima; Mrs. George (Florence) Hocking (68) Viola;

Blaine K. McClurg (17) Viroqua; Mrs. Linda Hoillien (70) Viroqua; Anna Erickson (86) Readstown; Torger Fortney (75) Readstown; Iver Espe (73) Readstown; Melvin Oium (70) formerly of Westby; Archie Maybe (69) Soldiers Grove; Dena Olson (82) South West Prairie; Carl Holt (83) Viroqua; Mrs. Archie Lunde (77) rural Westby; Magdalene Grimsrud (62) former Postmaster of Stoddard; Alfred Michel (68) Stoddard.

The Vernon

County Broadcaster

June 18, 1998

25 years ago

The Village of Gays Mills will be celebrating its Sesquicentennial along with Wisconsin’s this July 4 and 5. Visit the last 150 years at the museum in the community building. On Sunday at 10 a.m.—Congregational Church celebrates 125 years and the structure’s 100 years.

Viroqua High School alumnus Jay Hoffland was named to the NJCAA All-American Golf Team last week. Hoffland, who graduated from VHS in 1997, earned the honor by finishing 12th out of 96 golfers at the NJCAA Division National Championship at the Northern Pines course in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Greg and Pat Bender of Bender’s Cleaners, a fixture at 117 East Terhune for 15 years, will be closing their business this summer. Greg has accepted a sales position with WQPC/WPRE radio station in Prairie du Chien. “We’ve really enjoyed this business, helping our customers all these years. It was a tough choice to make — especially the move to Prairie.”

Walkers opened the Relay for Life Friday evening with the kickoff lap at the Vernon County Fairgrounds track. Twenty-three teams raised $ 38,000 for the American Cancer Society to be used locally. Chair of the Relay for Life was Linda DeGarmo. Verlo Revels, a young man who has survived cancer, acted as an honorary spokesperson for the American Cancer Society.

Seeking candidates for the 1998 Wild West Dayzie. The 2nd Annual Miss Wild West Dayzie Contest and Coronation is August 6th, judging begins at 7 p.m. at the large shelter at Eckhart Park. The contest is open to all gals, ages 18 to 118.

Norskedalen’s Skumsrud Cabin, now a part of the Skumsrud Heritage Farm, located 1/2 mile west of Coon Valley on U.S. Hwy 14-61, has been chosen as the oldest known building in Vernon County. The cabin was built in 1853 by Nils Jacobsen and still stands on its original site.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

June 20, 2013

10 years ago

Viroqua native Trudy Eide is competing in the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Pageant in Oshkosh, which started on Monday and concludes on Saturday. Eide is a 2008 graduate of Viroqua High School, and is currently attending the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse for community health education with a minor in advocacy communications. She won a local preliminary-Miss Coulee Region-in Westby in April. The Miss Coulee Region Scholarship Program is an affiliate of the Miss Wisconsin and Miss America organizations.

Another church has received a conditional use zoning permit in the city of Viroqua. After some discussion, the Viroqua City Council unanimously approved the permit for New Life Community Church at 834 North Main Street, at its meeting, Tuesday, June 11. New Life Community Church is buying the building just north of Dunnum’s Café, where it had been previously renting the space.

“Summer Time 2013,” the new members’ exhibition, which opened at the Gays Mills Art Collective Friday, June 7, will continue through Aug. 18. The new artists now being featured are Jeff Adam of Boscobel, Marlene Meyer of Soldiers Grove, and Rick Kriebel, also of Soldiers Grove. The work of 12 additional members will also be on display during the summer months.

Ingrid Constalie, Vernon Manor’s activity director, marked her 30th anniversary at the nursing home, June 13. She observed this milestone, celebrating with residents, family, friends, and co-workers with a party at the Manor.

The Viroqua Community Theatre is gearing up to bring its summer musical, “The Wizard of Oz,” to the Temple Theatre stage, June 21-23 and June 28-30. Friday and Saturday showtimes are 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees are 2 p.m.