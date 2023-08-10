The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 8, 1923

100 years ago

Fast driving, driving with only one headlight, and driving with only one license plate, are violations of law. Keep Smilin’ There when the officer gets you. CHIEF OF POLICE, Viroqua, Wis.

Much interest was aroused last week by the workmen repairing the leak in the sewer on Main street. They had to use everything but dynamite to cut through the pavement. This is the third leak at this point and it accounted for by the settling of the ground due to the fact that the cave from Court House Rock ends at this point underneath Main Street. A man hole was constructed so that future breaks can be taken care of with very little trouble.

The whole nation was inexpressibly shocked to learn of the passing of President Harding last Thursday….A public memorial service will be held at the Temple Theatre at three o’clock on Friday, the hour when all the nation mourns its departed President.

The following activities in highway work are going on in Vernon county: The right-of-way has been bought in the town of Franklin, to make a change in highway 27, from the Fargo cheese factory going south….An outfit just pulled into LaFarge to finish shaling from the bridge westward. A crew is working on Davis hill out of DeSoto, widening the road. A crew is on the Stoddard-LaCrosse road north of Stoddard, putting it on grade all the way through.

Supt. Sanford reports that H.E. Rogers of this city recently donated to the County Normal a number of volumes of valuable books and bound magazines….In all there were over fifty volumes….The county normal is gradually acquiring a collection of old and rare books, antiques and specimens of many varieties.

The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 5, 1948

75 years ago

In a twilight ball game played between the Viroqua VFW and the Westby Legion last Monday, a Viroqua player, Leon (Red) Harris suffered a fractured right leg as he was sliding to the home plate. The game ended in the third inning , with the lop-sided score of 13 to 0 for the Norsemen. According to present plans, a benefit game will be played on the Westby diamond next Thursday, where the entire proceeds will be given to Mr. Harris, who will be laid up for at least two months.

There will be a sacred concert next Wednesday night at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Westby, by the internationally famous tenor, Elvin Bjornstad of Oslo, Norway. He has traveled in leading European and American cities. The concert in Westby will be primarily in English, but he will also sing a number of Norwegian songs.

The community’s big show – the Tin Lizzie Races – is in complete readiness for the throng which is expected to attend the event next Sunday at the Viroqua Fairground. The thrilling race classic, sponsored by the Viroqua Eagles, Aerie 2707, is the first of its kind to be held in the area for several years, and officials in charge are this week completing every detail to make the event a success. A grand total of $500 in cash prizes will be awarded to the winners. The vast array of Ford jalopies, the like of which has never been assembled on a local track, will be ready for the take-off when the starter gives the signal. The races will be divided into two 10-mile eliminations, with $100 going to each winner. The finals will be 30 miles long, the winner taking the grand prize of $300. A public address system has been installed, and Judge Neprud will make the announcements to the crowds.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster-Censor

Aug. 9, 1973

50 years ago

Alton Peterson was threatened with a holdup at gunpoint, and Clarence Gay was robbed of about $736, according to Police Chief Ron Sutherland.

Possible “right-turn only” signs on Court Street at Main were considered Tuesday night at the City Council committee sessions.

Vandalism, break-ins and cattle rustling continue to dominate cases for the Vernon Sheriff’s office.

“Fire destroys home, but not memory of Jeremiah Rusk”, headlined a story in the “Wisconsin The and Now” publication of the State Historical Society.

Obituaries: Tollef S. Brudos (79) town of Sterling; Minnie Thompson (82) Viroqua area; Hulda McBee (85) Vernon County; Gerald Henthorn (55) Readstown; Ross Hocking (79) Readstown; Mrs. Hobart (Clara) Whitt (78) Readstown; Mrs. Engman (Malla) Engh (75) rural Chaseburg; Mrs. Morgan (Nina) Glass (65) Readstown; Olaf Hoff (71) Viroqua; Rachelle Erickson infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Larry L Erickson, Stoddard.

Vernon County was hooked directly with the National Warning System recently when a special phone and speaker were installed and placed into service at the Sheriff’s office.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Aug. 6, 1998

25 years ago

The Vernon County Relay for Life was held in Viroqua in July at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. The goal for the Relay had been set at $ 30,000. The amount collected far exceeded that goal with $ 39,408 raised after expenses. The Relay had a total of 23 teams competing, with the first-place winner being River Bank with a total of $ 4,485.84.

West Days at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15 and 16. Admission: $ 2—$ 1 children under 16. Under 2—FREE. PRCA Rodeo is Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

After battling back from a three run deficit Monday, Viroqua’s Legion baseball team lost to Mauston 8-7 in the 1998 State Class A Legion Baseball Tournament, held at the Park Bowl. The loss marked the end of the season for Viroqua. They finished the season 23-26 overall following the team’s ninth trip to state in 10 years.

Sophia Arnold, age 12, will be in seventh grade when classes begin at Pleasant Ridge School this fall. She entered the calendar and magazine cover art contests sponsored by New Moon magazine. This magazine is published in Duluth, Minnesota, for girls age 8-16. She learned this spring that her painting will appear in the 1999 calendar, and she found out in July that her painting for the cover was also a winner. They will appear in and on the January/February 1999 issue of the magazine. Sophia is the daughter of Susan Johnson and Daniel Arnold of Avalanche.

Cornerstone Christian Academy will be starting its sixth school year this fall. The school began in July 1993 with 63 students and a staff of six. That first year classes met in two different Westby churches. Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church was the site for kindergarten through sixth grade and Grace and Truth chapel was the meeting place for grade’s seven through 12.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Aug. 8, 2013

10 years ago

The city of Viroqua has received a $500,000 “principal forgiveness” grant which will be applied toward the total cost of the construction of Well No. 6. Viroqua Well No.6, located adjacent to the VFW on the city’s south side, was drilled to 1,100 feet. The well project has gone smoothly so far. Viroqua City Engineer Sarah Grainger said the United States Geological Survey is interested in logging the well, because it has few records of such deep wells in this area.

Viroqua’s Angie Lawrence has been appointed as a new member of the Western College’s District Board. Lawrence serves on the Viroqua School Board. She is also an active volunteer in many other community endeavors, including the Viroqua Foundation, Vernon Memorial Healthcare. Bethel Butikk Food Pantry and is a member of the Viroqua Library Building Committee. Appointed members of the Western Board serve voluntarily and represent employers, employees, and the general public.

Cub Scout Pack 9 Webelos attended Camp Decorah’s special Webelo Camp July, 28-30. Attending the camp were Zachary Underwood, Kyle Schultz, Devin Springborn, Triston NeCollins, Terence Wallace, Kaden Hanson, Austin Winker, Case Mayberry, Logan Mishler, Colton Anderson, Webelos Leader John NeCollins, Assistant Cubmaster Anthony Rodriquez and Cubmaster Chris Underwood.

Viroqua Police report for 7/29-8/4/13. Viroqua Police reported a total of 201 calls for the week. Among the calls the department handled one complaint of criminal damage to property, two disorderly conduct investigations, one domestic disturbance, five driving complaints, one gas theft investigation, and two noise complaints. Viroqua Police have responded to 6,204 calls so far this year.