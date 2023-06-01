The Vernon

County CensorMay 30, 1923

100 years ago

BOLD BANK ROBBERY

Thursday morning when the Bank of Gays Mills was opened it was discovered that burglars had entered thru the back door, dug the bricks out in the back of the vault and broken open every one of the safety deposit boxes taking everything of value and scattering papers that could not be turned into cash all over the floor of the vault….The job was done with a hand axe and a heavy hammer….The telephone wires were cut….Opinion seem to be divided as to who did the job, some claiming that it looks like home talent work while other think that it is the work of a gang who have been robbing banks all over the state….It is estimated that about $15,000 worth of bands money and jewelry were stolen. There were 102 deposit boxes and every one of them were broken open. – Gays Mills Independent.

Seldom indeed has nature smiled so kindly upon Memorial day as on Wednesday of this week, and the perfect cloudless day, delightfully warm and pleasant brought out a large crowd to witness the parade and the solemn observance at the cemetery.

DeSoto – May 27 – Joe Wilson entertained the crowed last Tuesday in the role of snake charmer, having captured two live rattlesnakes which he handled fearlessly. About 100 rattle snakes have been killed along the river in this vicinity in the last ten days. Mr. Wilson and others have been trying to clean-up these reptiles.

The Vernon

County CensorMay 27, 1948

75 years ago

Swimming and pool personnel this summer will direct their efforts mainly toward extensive programs of instruction for beginner swimmers, intermediate swimmers, and work both in the junior and senior Red Cross life saving classes. That will make it possible for non-swimmers, fair swimmers, or excellent swimmers to enroll in the classes to benefit themselves in the aquatic sports. All parents are urged to make certain that their youngsters enroll in swimming classes as soon as registration for these groups begin, especially if those children do not swim at all.

The executive board of the Vernon Memorial Hospital Association indicate renewed interest as a result of the sound defeat the hospital project received when the issue was presented to the Vernon County Board of Supervisors. As a result of this set-back, the Board of Directors have approached the problem with renewed vigor in order to keep the struggling association alive. They have formulated several proposals which they feel will ultimately result in expanded hospital facilities for the community. These will be presented to the membership for their consideration next Tuesday evening.

The Vernon County Christian Rural Overseas Program, commonly known as CROP, will open tomorrow. “Milk Donation Day” is June 8. Over 600 solicitors have been carefully selected by township chairmen and village and ward supervisors to visit every farmer, wage earner, business establishment and home in Vernon county. They will ask for a pledge of one day’s production of milk or a days’ wage. This cash will be used to purchase exportable dairy products from our farms to be sent overseas to feed the hungry European children. This is a church sponsored program in Wisconsin, promoted by all denominations. Churches recognize the fact that to build a permanent peace and a United Nations, we must feed the hungry by putting our Christian values into action.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-CensorMay 31, 1973

50 years ago

Viroqua goes on twice-a-week garbage collection Monday, the City Council decided Tuesday night.

Viroqua may have to invest all or the bulk of its federal revenue sharing in a new downtown lighting system.

A series of break-ins occurred during the week in the Village and rural Chaseburg

A co-ed at UW-River Falls, Miss Kit Florence of Viroqua will transfer to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point where she is the first woman member of the ROTC program in the state of Wisconsin.

Obituaries: Mrs. Reinhard Dummer (83) Chaseburg; Alfred Runice (79) West Prairie; Doris Gulbrandsen (65) Viroqua; Violet Olson (72) Viroqua.

The Vernon

County Broadcaster May 28, 1998

25 years ago

At noon this Friday, May 29, and lasting 150 seconds, people all over the state of Wisconsin will be ringing church bells, school bells, cow bells, dinner bells, bells of every kind to honor Wisconsin’s 150 years of statehood. Join in the celebration!

The public is invited to an open house, Saturday July 11, to view the completed renovation of the historic Vernon County Courthouse. There will be guided tours from 2:30-4 p.m. and refreshments will be served on the courthouse lawn.

Ryan McCulloh, Matt Running, Carrie Keenan and Angie Drake will be performing with the State Sesquicentennial Choir in Madison Friday.

The Viroqua Blackhawks clinched their first-ever conference softball title with a 11-1 win over the Onalaska Luther Knights, Viroqua tied the La Crescent Lancers for the Coulee title, each finishing the conference season 11-2.

The Viroqua Blackhawk baseball team lost 9-2 to the Prairie du Chien Blackhawks. The first-round regional loss ends Viroqua’s season. The Hawks finished 10-9 for a fourth place Coulee Conference finish.

Catherine O’Donnell of rural Viola, has been accepted to Ballet Intensive From Moscow Summer Program at Michigan State University at Lansing, July 5 through August 1. She was also awarded a partial scholarship for tuition. Catherine has studied ballet for seven years and is the daughter of Doreen O’Donnell.

The Vernon County BroadcasterMay 30, 2013

10 years ago

2013 Valedictorian, Kaitlin Volten and Salutatorian, Elizabeth Primmer, spoke during the VHS class of 2013 graduation ceremony in the high school gym, Saturday.

Viroqua 2013 track and field state qualifiers are; senior Josh Stohr in the 110 and 300 hurdles events, junior Isaiah Abt in the boys 3,200, junior Alex Maldonado in the boys 400 dash, senior Lyssa Veres in the 100 high hurdles and girls pole vault, and sophomore Jaali Parrish in the girls 100, 200, and 400 races. The WIAA State Track and Field Meet is at UW-LaCrosse, Friday, and Saturday.

Twenty-five relay teams are gearing up to celebrate “Seasons of Hope” at the 19th annual Relay For Life of the Viroqua area. This fundraiser for the American Cancer Society will be held at the Viroqua High School athletic field June 7, starting at 4 p.m. with team and survivor registration. At 6 p.m. the opening ceremony will be held with honorary chairman Susan Dregne followed be the luminary ceremony at 9:30 p.m. and the closing ceremony at 11 p.m.