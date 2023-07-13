The Vernon County Censor

July 11, 1923

100 years ago

NOTES ON PAVEMENT JOB

Fowell, Rogers and Baker have a crew of twelve men working on the grading end of the big paving job between Viroqua and Westby. They have about two miles of grading on the job, about 10,000 yards of dirt to move, and on July 4th had completed about a mile of sub-grading.

The water line has been laid from Westby to the south end of the job and forms were laid during the weekend for the laying of the first concrete.

The site of Viroqua’s new high school building is commencing to be a busy place. All of the buildings have been moved off and taken to their new locations in various parts of the city. A building has been erected on the northwest corner to serve for storage and contractor’s workroom, and teams and men are busy excavating for the basement.

Our good friend, Phillip Jacobus of Jefferson town, startled the Censor editor on Tuesday by bringing in four samples of his gooseberry crop that are the most enormous specimens of that fruit we have ever seen. They are as big as plums, of the Danish variety, the largest measuring 1 1/8 inches in length.

Lightning is like the wind and hail, no respecter of person or buildings. Two Lutheran churches were struck by lightning in recent storms. One the Bethel Lutheran church at North Springville, has been damaged now the fourth time by lightning, all losses in the same company. The Hauge Lutheran church just west of Rising Sun was the other church to receive serious damage by one of Joves bolts.

The Vernon County Censor

July 8, 1948

75 years ago

Most Viroqua citizens celebrated the nation’s one hundred and seventy second birthday this year in a safe and sane manner, either staying at home or spending the day picnicking in parks or other shady nooks, while some drove to resorts in the north woods. Many took in celebrations in surrounding villages such as De Soto, La Farge, Ontario and Hillsboro. There has been no official observation held in Viroqua for several years. Vernon County was particularly fortunate in its number of weekend accidents, as only three minor collisions and no injuries were reported.

The Vernon Memorial Hospital in its first week of operation experienced a record week in its obstetrical department. The fledgling association recorded sixteen births during its initial week’s operation period.

The Al. G. Kelly-Miller Bros. Circus presented a good show at the Viroqua fairgrounds last Friday. Although small in size compared to the few remaining circuses on the road today, the show had a few outstanding acts, which included a herd of eight performing elephants. The circus left for Soldiers Grove to give a performance on Saturday, and from there to Prairie du Chien.

The “Idle Hour” roller skating rink which had been operating at the Viroqua fairgrounds since the start of the season, pulled stakes last week and headed for Richland Center. It is rumored that our neighboring town made certain attractive overtures to the owners of the rink, which included free space and no license fee. Admitting that the rink was a nuisance to nearby neighbors who were forced to listen to the same “canned” tunes night after night without variation, the roller rink provided a favorite place for many young teenagers to spend an evening of clean, wholesome fun, and was well managed.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

July 12, 1973

50 years ago

The Wisconsin Statistical Reporting Service reported Vernon County harvested 4,240 acres at 1,750 lbs per acre for total production of 7,420,000 lbs. The change in situation put Vernon County back as the “Tobacco Capital of Wisconsin.”

Maybe one of the three new open class cattle buildings has been paid for so far, according to estimates by Bill Werth, co-chairman of Fair Fun(d) Days.

Thefts at the Viroqua Area bus garage area and at Rube’s A & W were reported this week by Viroqua Police.

“Weisies’s” Restaurant in Coon Valley closed after 27 years of service to the community.

Obituaries: Myron G. Borgen (69) Viroqua; Joseph Weininger (63) Viroqua; Desmer Barlow (83) Soldiers Grove; Milnor A. Jothen (66) Viroqua; Mrs. Sherman Hastings (91) town of Viroqua; Tilda Sanding (91) Coon Valley; Neli Asperheim (88) Soldiers Grove; John Sonnenberg (81) formerly of Viroqua.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

July 9, 1998

25 years ago

On Wednesday, July 15, approximately 1,000 bicycle riders will roll into Viroqua and set up camp at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. The Big Ride Across America is a fundraiser for the American Lung Association. It began in Seattle on June 15 and it will end in Washington, D.C., Aug. 1.

Grand Opening! Piece O’ Cake Shop, 111 E. State St. Westby, 634-CAKE. July 16 and 17, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and July 18, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Register daily for giveaways.

United States Sen. Russ Feingold made an appearance in Viroqua Monday as part of a 72-county listening session tour in Wisconsin. Fourth-grader Diona Gundlach presented Feingold with a piece of quilt representing Vernon County. The senator is collecting one piece from each of the 72 Wisconsin counties to create a quilt commemorating Wisconsin’s Sesquicentennial.

Sarah Brye, a Westby High School graduate, earned her doctorate of pharmacy degree from North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota, at the end of the spring semester. Sarah is the daughter of Mark and Carol Brye of Westby.

Two area students, Jonah Getter and David Lotz, will be performing on tour abroad (in Bavaria) with the La Crosse Boychoir July 13 through July 23. Viroqua Area Schools student Jonah Getter is the son of Rod and Sherry Getter of Viroqua. Westby Area Schools student David Lotz is the son of Bob and Beth Lotz of Westby.

Grand Opening—Open House Saturday, July 11, 1998 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Don’s Custom Repair and Paint, Don Haugrud, owner. At 110 F.S. Drive, Viroqua, Wisconsin. Sign up for door prizes—refreshments served all day (BBQ and chips from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m).

The Vernon County Broadcaster

July 11, 2013

10 years ago

The Viroqua American Legion baseball team, Tuesday, July 2, played in the last baseball game ever to be held at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis. Viroqua and Sturgeon Bay split a doubleheader in the iconic indoor stadium, which since 1982 has been host to home games for the professional sports franchises of the Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Vikings. The stadium is to be torn down in February 2014 to make way for a new stadium for the Vikings. In game one, Viroqua’s Tyler Trautsch hit a three-run homer to the left center field — the last homer ever to be hit at the Metrodome.

A beautiful day with sunshine, a high temperature in the mid-80s and a slight breeze, made for a beautiful Driftless Music Festival, Saturday. Music was scheduled through the night. The event was free to the public. Driftless Music Festival organizer, Charlie Knower, thanked the sponsors of the event during breaks between performances.

English Lutheran School of Viroqua held its graduation/closing worship service, Sunday, June 2. The graduation class included Lukas Bentzler, son of Mark and Brenda Bentzler of Viroqua, and Jenessa Werre, daughter of Mark and Cheryl Werre of Viola.

Robert and Linda Evans of Viroqua celebrated their Golden Anniversary during a family weekend in Fond du Lac with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Bob and Linda were married June 29th, 1963, in Viroqua.

The Viroqua Common Council approved the Fortney Hotel as a Viroqua Historic Landmark, April 30.