The Vernon

County Censor

Sept. 5, 1923

100 years ago

READSTOWN – The storm which visited this section last Tuesday was accompanied by hail which damaged tobacco considerably, south and east of this village. No hail fell in the village….The Jule Theatre company which showed under canvas in our village last week, was well patronized, and they produced good, clean shows….The Readstown schools will commence their year’s work Monday, September 10th.

VICTORY – The rain of late has done wonders for the late tobacco….Little Vivian Brush, while claming, [sic] found a beautiful pearl weighing 15 ½ gr. Her father, Bert Brush, sold it for $135.00. Walter Sutherland also found a button pearl weighing 40 gr. He expects to get about $500.00 for it. Arnie Arneson found one and sold it for a neat little sum, which made the pearl the second he found this summer.

No Kickapoo Valley League base ball games were held Sunday, due to the heavy rains making the roads very bad and the diamonds soggy.

L.E. Cass, who lives on the old Dan Wise farm near the Court House rock, has been losing many hogs by a mysterious disease the past few days….Dr. J.T. Purcell was summoned from Madison….He positively diagnosed the disease as the dreaded hog cholera. Mr. Cass lost nearly forty head. Today Dr. Purcell is vaccinating all his hogs where there appears to be any hopes of saving them….every precaution known to modern science will be taken to prevent the spread of the contagion. He attributes the cause of the disease….to the feeding of city garbage.

New oxfords for men are here. They are snappy and of good, soft, pliable calf skin with triple stitch. And priced real low—$4.75. ….Come and inspect them. Ed Lind.

The Vernon

County Censor

Sept. 2, 1948

75 years ago

The storm that struck this area late Sunday afternoon brought badly needed rain to all vegetation, but caused extensive damage by hail to Vernon county tobacco crops, some of which was in the process of being harvested. The storm also ended the intense heat wave of more than a week of temperatures in the 90s and 100s.

The horse pulling contest will be resumed again this year at the Vernon County Fair. In spite of the rapidly decreasing number of horses, the horse pulling contest is still a very popular attraction.

Ronald Anderson, driving for Consumer’s Market, emerged victorious out of a starting field of twenty-two cars in the 1948 Cigar Box Derby.

Members of the Viroqua Eagles Aerie No. 2707 and their families forgot their worries and braved the heat of the day to gather at the first annual outing and picnic of the local order, which was held at the Esofea park last Sunday. It was estimated that approximately 300 persons attended the event and enjoyed the delicious food which was furnished without charge by the organization.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Sept. 6, 1973

A runaway railroad car was being unloaded at Nelson Mill and Elevator about 8:40 a.m. Saturday. The car rolled downhill past the Viroqua Whey Plant across Main Street where it struck the car driven by Eileen M Mikkelson, Rt. 2, Westby, and continued downhill until it hit a just unloaded boxcar at Ellefson Bros.

Westby took cliffhanger 14-13.

Viroqua’s United Methodist Church will celebrate its first 125 years Sunday.

Obituaries: Inga Sorenson (76) Vernon County; Mrs. Blanche Durden (81) Viroqua; Raymon Reed Vernon County; George Theige (95) Vernon County; David Hoilein (8) rural Viroqua.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster Sept. 3, 1998

25 years ago

The Viroqua Blackhawk football team traveled to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison Friday for their season opener. They beat the Mauston Golden Eagles 8-6 in the Badger Football Classic. This football classic is sponsored by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

De Soto Schools welcome new staff. Cathy Reed is the new 9-12 learning disabilities teacher at De Soto High School. Jodi Wuske is the new De Soto Middle School science teacher and Du Wayne Gronning is the new technology coordinator for the De Soto Area School District.

Buzzy’s Simply Country Grand Opening September Sale!—located at 201 S. Main St. in Viroqua. Stop in and enjoy the atmosphere with weekly specials and weekly drawings!

The Viroqua High School girls golf squad has kept with the expectations of a two-time league championship team. Winning two eight-team league invites at Whitehall and Osseo. The Hawks are currently in the lead in the conference.

Quitting Business Stock Liquidation Sale! “The end is near—just come in and make us an offer.” Torkelson’s Furniture is at 718 Wisconsin St., Cashton, Wisconsin. No reasonable offers refused—some unreasonable offers accepted! Famous name brands! Bring your trucks and trailers!

Jubilee Foods “Labor Day food specials” for this week include: approx. 5 lb. pkg ground beef, 89 cents/lb., all varieties Pepsi products, 2/$4.99 per 12 pack, California peaches, 49 cents/lb., Hillshire brats, $2.99 for 3 lb. pack, 8 ct. hamburger buns, 99 cents, Ruffles or Doritos assorted varieties, 2/$4.00 and Seagram’s wine coolers, $2.00/4 pack.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster

Sept. 5, 2013

10 years ago

Administrators and teachers at Viroqua Elementary School gathered by the front door and welcomed students back to school on Tuesday morning. There were plenty of high fives, hugs and smiles – and a few nervous jitters on the first day of classes.

Viroqua’s Bill Haun, a 43-year member of the Viroqua Eagles Club, will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame for Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Eagles State Aerie in Madison, on Saturday, Sept. 14. Haun has served in all chairs of the local aerie. He served as president of the club in 1996 and was named Mr. Eagle in 2002. He currently serves as a trustee.

The 157th Annual Vernon County Fair will be held Sept. 11-15, 2013.

Readstown hosts Labor Day Parade. The Kickapoo High School marching band provided music for the annual Labor Day parade in the village of Readstown on Monday afternoon. The streets in Readstown were lined with village residents and visitors. There was an abundance of candy thrown to those along the parade route. A few veterans’ groups and civic organizations provided color guards for the Readstown Labor Day Parade Monday.

One of these groups consisted of Wisconsin Vietnam War Veterans, who were loudly applauded as they marched in the parade.

Pat Oldenburg is retiring from Viroqua Bank after 31 years of serving its customers. The bank will hold an open house in her honor, Sept. 6 from 2-4 p.m.