The Vernon County Censor

July 25, 1923

100 years ago

The torrid weather of the past few weeks and the exodus of so many of our people to the creeks around the city….has taught this city that there is a real need in Viroqua for a good swimming pool….Plans and specifications and estimates are being gone over today. The pool will be 45x100 feet, three feet deep at one end with bottom sloping to ten feet at the other. It will be constructed of white tile or white cement. It will be located in the park west of the skating rink. The tank alone will cost about $1700, and any extra money raised will be used for bath houses, showers, and other conveniences.

This is no special, but every day prices: 10 pounds of sugar $1.00; 100 pound sack $9.95. The Farmers Store Surenson & Thompson, Props.

Monday morning Co. A, 107 Engineers, 32nd Division, W.N.G. leaves for Camp Douglas for its annual encampment at the Wisconsin Military Reservation. The company will leave Viroqua with 66 enlisted men and 3 officers. Viroqua has about as large a National Guard company as there is in the state.

Sunday was lucky for the leaders in the Kickapoo Valley league, the three teams at the top all winning, so the league standing is not altered from last Sunday as to position. Viola went to LaFarge and was defeated 7-1….Rolling Ground played at Westby, and suffered a bad defeat, score 10 to 1….Bud went to Soldiers Grove and was victorious 9 to 8.

Why waste time and money repairing your old tires, when you can trade them in as part payment for new Firestones at C.J. Keubler’s and Son.

The Vernon County Censor

July 22, 1948

75 years ago

The Eronica plane which locals have seen flying over the city for the past week or more is owned and operated by Airways Inc., a local group of air-minded enthusiasts who are again in the flying business after almost a year of inactivity. Handicapped by the lack of a full-time pilot, the owners of the ship have secured the services of a pilot from La Crosse, who will fly every Saturday and Sunday out of a runway located north of the city, next to the Round Prairie school house on Highway 14. Thus the opportunity is given to the people of Viroqua and community to learn to fly or to charter a trip to Chicago, Milwaukee or other points in a hurry, without going to La Crosse to board a plane.

The Viroqua Eagles aerie 2707 this week moved from former club rooms located on the second floor over the Gross Furniture Company into their new home on South Rock Avenue adjacent to the swimming pool. The local Eagles, organized last fall, now boasts a membership of 200 men. The order is one of the largest and most active fraternal organizations in the city. Last Christmas the Eagles were responsible for distributing to needy and shut-in families in the city large baskets of groceries, besides providing treats for the kiddies at the Christmas party matinee held at the Temple Theatre.

From “the Rambling Reporter:” Your reporter heard a farmer make the following comment on the city streets the other day: “There seems to be plenty of parking space in the business section after the city ‘went dry’ on July 1st, although I see no reason for parking there now.”

The Vernon County

Broadcaster-Censor

July 26, 1973

50 years ago

‘Shoplifters’ made off with about $170 in cash but perhaps no merchandise after a tour through Viroqua and Southwest Wisconsin Friday.

A very successful 50th class reunion for VHS ’23 was held at the Viking Inn in Viroqua July 7. 28 attended.

The Corps of Engineers began advertising for bids Friday, July 20 for the sale and removal of 50 buildings and improvements located on land bought by the Federal Government for the construction of the proposed LaFarge Lake and Channel Improvement Project located on the Kickapoo Reserve in Vernon County Wisconsin.

Obituaries: Miss Olga Myhre (69) Coon Valley; Ingman Bakkestuen (76) Vernon County; Sandra Jean Dobbs (11) Ontario.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

July 23, 1998

25 years ago

Andrew Gilbertson of Viroqua was named to the dean’s list at Hamline University School of Law for the spring of 1998. Hamline is in St. Paul, Minnesota. Andrew is the son of Judy and Gary Gilbertson of Viroqua.

Circus World Museum in Baraboo, Wisconsin, presents the “Big Top Show.” Adults and seniors $2.95—children (ages 3-12 ) $1.50. Iowa, Richland, Crawford, Monroe and Vernon residents—County Days, July 29 through Aug. 2, evenings 4-9 p.m. Proof of Residency required.

Four individuals declared their candidacy for Vernon County District Attorney. Timothy Gaskell, Robert Krambs, Stacy Smith and George Wilbur will be vying for the Republican nod in the primary election Sept. 8. All four will face off in the primary and the winner will run unopposed in the Nov. 3 election, as no Democrat D.A. candidate filed nomination papers.

The Viroqua 18-and-under softball team swept a double-header from conference rival La Crescent July 8, with scores of 9-3 and 15-2. They also played three games in the ASA (American Softball Association ) Class B State Tournament July 10 and 11 in Holmen. They defeated Madison 6-3 in the first game, in the second game lost to Portage 10-2 and lost to Dodgeville 8-2 in the third game.

The Vernon County Holstein Breeders have set their annual twilight meeting for July 30. This year’s hosts will be Olsonknoll Holsteins, owned by Fred and Irene Olson and their children, Marvel and Fred II of Westby. The meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. with a lunch and cattle judging. Following the program there will be door prizes and a calf raffle. The Olsons are donating the calf for the raffle.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

July 25, 2013

10 years ago

The Viroqua School District will host an open house to unveil its new high school gymnasium floor on Monday, July 29, at 7 p.m.

Organic Valley, the nation’s largest cooperative is hosting its 10th Annual Kickapoo Country Fair on Saturday, July 27, at their headquarters in La Farge. The festival of fun features something for everyone, from workshops on beekeeping and mushroom foraging, a petting zoo, and kid’s activities, to live music and of course delicious local and organic food.

Heidi Hamilton, Lisa Vatland, Abbey Lehmann and Kris Bergdahl have launched Sole Expression Dance Studio Cooperative, a worker-owned cooperative at the Food Enterprise Center in Viroqua.

The former Vernon County Broadcaster co-publisher Art Lundell will be memorialized by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation (WNAF) in August. Lundell spent 37 years as a community journalist in Viroqua. From 1964-1990, Lundell, Ardelle Terwilliger and Merlin Lind served as a trio-of publishers who worked together to publish the Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor. Lundell is one of 13 publishers who will have their names enshrined on the WNAF pylon located at Trees for Tomorrow in Eagle River.

Viroqua Area Pullers annual tractor pull was held at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Friday night. It featured antique, super antique, farm and open classes. Antique classes started out at 3,500 pounds and went up, with the usual farm and open farm classes up through 15,000 pounds.