The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 22, 1923

100 years ago

The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 26, 1948

75 years ago

South Ridge rolled over Onalaska Sunday night in the championship game of the Esofea baseball tournament. Over 2,500 fans watched Lefty Norm Freitag curve-ball Onalaska into submission. He was never in any serious trouble and was aided by a 19-hit attack.

The management of the Vernon Memorial hospital announced that the hospital recently completed negotiations with the Wisconsin Anti-Tuberculosis Association to participate in a county-wide anti-tuberculosis program. In order to facilitate the handling of the program, the hospital has installed a $2,000 photo electric chest unit called a Thorograph. This modern facility is the only unit installed in a general hospital in the state of Wisconsin. The Thorograph by means of an electric eye automatically measures each patient and then turns out a perfect chest picture, thus eliminating any possible human error in calculation. This will make it possible for the hospital to conduct two chest clinics per year in Vernon county. According to the county public health department, clinics of this kind have resulted in a decreased death rate of approximately 25 percent from this dread disease in Vernon county during the past ten years.

Registration for selective service will begin at the court house in the city of Viroqua on August 30 for men born in 1922, before August 30. Representatives of the state headquarters of the selective service system have visited Viroqua relative to establishing a local office to handle the draft project.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster-Censor

Aug. 23, 1973

50 years ago

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Aug. 20, 1998

25 years ago

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Aug. 29, 2013

10 years ago

More than 400 children in Vernon County will start the 2013-14 school year on a positive note, thanks to the “Stuff the Bus” program. The Vernon County Health Department, in partnership with the Viroqua Walmart store, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Vernon County Salvation Army, Couleecap, Inc. of Westby, along with the Viroqua, La Farge, Hillsboro and Coon Valley Lions clubs sponsored the program.

Thirty teams enjoyed near perfect weather at the Viroqua Hills Golf Course for the 15th annual Bethel Home and Services Foundation Golf Outing, Aug 12. The top flight winning team members were Aaron Cade, Roger Nelson, BJ Endicott and George Hopkin, Jr.

The Kickapoo Culinary Center in Gays Mills will host its first wine tasting, Sept. 8th, to introduce a sampling of wines produced by Sugar Creek Winery of Ferryville and its winemaker, Paul Franzen. The tasters will have the option of ordering from Sugar Creek or purchase wines from Kickapoo Natural Foods Co-op in Gays Mills. Wine making has been a family tradition in the Franzen family for more than 50 years. Sugar Creek wines comes from grapes grown in its own vineyard and from the fruits of area growers.