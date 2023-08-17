The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 15, 1923

100 years ago

The site of Viroqua’s new high school building is a scene of intense activity these days, the crew of fifty workingmen making things hum. The basement walls are completed and the division walls in the basement are practically up. Mr. Olson energetic contractor is pushing the work along as rapidly as possible, and with favorable weather up to the end of the year, hopes to have the building enclosed by that then. Bann & Fehlberg are having the two big 15-ton boilers moved over and they will be placed in position as soon as the footers are constructed.

Darning Stockings – When darning stockings use crochet cotton. This is much better and will not get hard and stiff in the wash.

The band boys are certainly doing fine with their new instruments and are making a fine appearance in their new uniforms. All that is lacking is to finish paying for the uniforms.

Record airplane speed is 201 miles an hour.

The pavement work north of Viroqua is going along splendidly. A large force of men are employed and with plenty of material on hand the crew is laying in the neighborhood of 500 feet a day. The pavement is now complete to the Peter Olson farm, and the road is now open to the left turn at Three Chimneys road. To all indications the work will be safely out of the way before the frost danger arrives.

Police officials have been instructed to take energetic steps to see that auto drivers obey the speed and auto laws. One man who was traveling better than 30 miles an hour through Main street was arrested, pled guilty and paid his fine.

The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 12, 1948

75 years ago

The Westby Legion Harvest Festival opens August 14 with a ball game between South Ridge and Westby, followed by a softball game between Hatfield and Westby at 8 and a dance in the Legion hall beginning at 9. There will be displays of fireworks on both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday’s schedule will start with music and entertainment presented by the Westby 4-H club and a concert by the Viroqua city band. Free movies will begin at 8:30.

There will also be additional baseball and softball games on Sunday, and a big parade Sunday afternoon.

All tennis players of high school age or over are urged to attend a meeting at the local tennis court this Saturday morning. The meeting is being held to register all competitors and to assist in drawing up playing schedules Tentative plans call for elimination matches on Saturday afternoon and finals on Sunday. Players will draw for double partners for double matches the following Sunday. If entries are numerous enough, seeding of players will be arranged.

An enormous crowd gathered at the fair grounds Sunday to watch the thrilling Model T Ford car races, sponsored by the local Eagles club. Fourteen entries took to the dirt track in events which gave racing fans plenty of entertainment as they cheered for their favored entrants. Winners were “Stub” Egeness, driving for the Staf’s Transfer; Malvin Fortney, sponsored by the VFW; Art Anderson, for Lloyd Dempsey; K. Sagmoen, sponsored by the Eklov Brothers of Westby; and Hurley Finch, who drove for the Haug Garage of Holfen.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster-Censor

Aug. 16, 1973

50 years ago

Viroqua’s sewage waste problem has the highest priority for funding of area communities, but still is 74th in the state, according to a DNR announcement this week.

Dairyland Power Cooperative and the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) have concluded negotiations for transfer of ownership of the nuclear portion of the LaCrosse Boiling Water Reactor generating plant to Dairyland. Dairyland owns the 50,000 kilowatt turbine generator and associated conventional facilities.

Viroqua’s new siren will be placed in the “vicinity” of the fire station by City Council approval Tuesday night.

Obituaries: Alice Cunningham (81) Vernon County; Mrs. Sara Shea (52) De Soto; Martha Erickson (81) Ferryville; William E. Reed (85) town of Highland; Amber Marie Peterson De Soto; Thomas Fitz Maurice (64) Viroqua; Bernard Kruabel (85) Vernon County; Mrs. Emma Running (78) Vernon County.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Aug. 13, 1998

25 years ago

This year’s Miss Wild West Dayzie is Ma Hettle (Alice Olson) and her Dayzie Chain who are Killer Kelly the Kowpoke (Kelly Zinn) and Naughty Nancy (Nancy Peterson).

They will preside over the Wild West Boomtown in Viroqua on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15-16.

Cashton to celebrate 50th annual Fall Fest Tuesday through Sunday, Sept. 8-13 at the Village Park. Admission to all events is with a Fall Festival button available at area businesses for $4 in advance or $5 at the gate. Single day admission is $3.

The Viroqua City Council voted unanimously to go ahead with the Department of Transportation’s plan to widen Main Street to 52 feet. The issue of Main Street parking is still up in the air. The project is slated to begin next spring, when all of Main Street will be rebuilt.

The Village of Readstown is celebrating its own 150th birthday along with Wisconsin’s Sesquicentennial this summer. In 1848, Daniel Reed started Read’s Mill on a small tributary to the Kickapoo River. Today this small Vernon County town will mark its heritage with a series of celebrations culminating on Labor Day weekend with historical exhibits and a celebration.

In 1988, the Coulee Region Organic Produce Pool (CROPP), was organized in response to dropping tobacco prices. A decade later the organic cooperative produces and markets a gamut of organic products with $27 million in annual revenues supporting over 350 jobs statewide, according to CEO George Seimon.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Aug. 15, 2013

10 years ago

The Vernon County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to sell a parcel of the county farm to Sleepy Hollow Ford, last Thursday. The Board passed a resolution that had been forwarded at its June 18 meeting. The resolution had an offer price for the lot, which was under an acre in size, at $5,440. The Board passed the resolution on a 20-9 vote after examining the results of an assessment of the land which valued it at $7,425. After the meeting, Sleepy Hollow Ford owner, LaVon “Spanky” called the Broadcaster and said he intended to pay the full assessed value of the land to the county. Felton plans to use the lot as a parking lot for his employees.

Coulee Region Angels of Hope Remembrance Walk will take place at the Faith United Methodist Church, S3297 Salem Ridge Road, La Farge, Saturday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. This is a noncompetitive walk along Salem Ridge Road. All proceeds will benefit the Coulee Region Angel’s of Hope, a regional nonprofit organization that reaches out to anyone who has lost a child.

The Viroqua Area Foundation held its quarterly meeting Wednesday, July 17. The assets have grown to $653,741.41. The foundation is a 501©(3) tax exempt charity and gifts are fully tax deductible of the law. The board of directors acted on requests and $2,500 was authorized at the meeting.

Those receiving grants were the Vernon County Humane Society, Vernon County Health Department “Stuff the Bus” program, Vernon County Supported Employment Consortium, which helps individuals with challenges to gain employment, and the Viroqua Bluegrass and Gospel Music Association for the 2014 festival

Matthes Farms Auction Market in Viola will be celebrating 50 years of continuous marketing of livestock on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The public is invited to the auction market on Aug. 21 for an appreciation celebration.