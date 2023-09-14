The Vernon County Censor

Sept. 12, 1923

100 years ago

Viroqua was treated to a very fine exhibition of fancy flying last Friday, Saturday and Sunday when Aviator Jack Smith of Minneapolis dropped out of the clouds to pay us a visit and take up passengers…. Many of our people took a ride at $2.50 the trip, and some of the more daring ones paid higher prices and were treated to real fancy flying thrills.

It will be good news to Viroqua city to know that the Perfect Oil Co. of La Crosse has decided to erect a filling station in this city…. It will be located on the point of land next to the Southeastern tracks at the foot of Main street hill. The company will put in storage tanks…erect a storage house and a fine filling station….[it] will transform one of our unsightly vacant lots into a thing of beauty and utility….

The city of Viroqua will have at least a half mile more of concrete paving next year….from Main street east on Jefferson street, then north to Decker street on East Avenue running between the two high school buildings…. The farmers have been insistent in their demand for paving from Decker street south to the creamery and west one block on Broadway to connect with the Main street paving.

The big paving crew finished their labors on the concrete road to the south limits of the city of Westby last Sunday. This insures that practically all of the road and possibly all will be open for the convenience of the traveling public by the time of the Vernon County Fair. With the completion of this road, Vernon county can now boast of having more than twelve miles of pavement.

The Vernon

County Censor

Sept. 9, 1948

75 years ago

The Vernon county trout season for 1948 came to a peaceful close at midnight last Tuesday, with between 3,500 and 4,000 licenses being issued during the year, according to County Clerk Berlie Moore.

Of special interest to the people of the community will be the announcement heralding the grand opening of a new shoe store on Court Street, owned and operated by Lloyd Demskey of Viroqua.

A heavy enrollment of student is expected in the Viroqua public schools for the opening Monday, September 13. The signing last week of a contract by R. E. Clawsen, who has recently been secured for the superintendent’s position, completes a fully staffed faculty, specially trained and experienced in their respective fields.

The people of the Viroqua Methodist church are looking forward with great anticipation to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the organization of the Methodist church in this community. The program committee has arranged an excellent program starting Friday, Oct. 1.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster-Censor

Sept. 13, 1973

50 years ago

A $60,000 gift will make expansion and remodeling possible at the Viroqua Public Library. Margaret McIntosh will make $60,000 available over 10 years to the city of Viroqua, and the offer was formally accepted Tuesday night by the Viroqua City Council. Aldermen also agreed to rename the facility the “F.P. McIntosh Memorial Library.”

Wednesday this week a meeting was held to help decide the prospects for an outdoor classroom for Viroqua Area Schools.

Westby defeated Mondovi 14-7 in a non-conference football game played there Friday night.

Mrs. Grace Anderson was honored Monday for 27 years service to the American Cancer Society and the Vernon County unit.

The great, big and complete Vernon County Fair is on again.

Obituaries: Eugene Vance (40) Viroqua; Hannah Elisa (Hanson) Ellefson (78) Town of Harmony; Annie Christianson (94) Bristow; Lester R. Reed (73) Vernon County; Norman Mikkelson (74) Viroqua; Thomas Rutter (27) formerly of Ferryville; Orville Nottestad (76) Westby.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster Sept. 10, 1998

25 years ago

In a stunning upset, challenger Sharon Solverson unseated longtime County Clerk Roger Novy, Robert Krambs turned out incumbent District Attorney George Wilbur and Sheriff Geoffrey Banta was the top vote-getter in this primary. As there are no other candidates on the other party ballots, Banta, Krambs and Solverson will likely be running without opposition on Nov. 3. With election to his 14th term, Sheriff Banta retains the title of Wisconsin’s most senior law enforcement officer.

Judy Gates of Viroqua has been named president of the Wisconsin Council for Local History. Gates is curator of the Vernon County Historical Society. The Wisconsin Council for Local History is an association of 300 Historical Societies and museums in Wisconsin.

Viroqua rolled past the North Crawford Trojans 50-16 at Blackhawk field Friday night, upping their season record to 2-0.

The De Soto Pirates kept their young season perfect on Friday, defeating the Blair-Taylor Wildcats 27-14 in a come-from-behind thriller at the “Pit” in De Soto.

As a result of a 5-2 vote by the city council, Viroqua will have on-street parking along Main Street for only four blocks downtown between Decker and South streets. Viroqua’s Main Street will be four lanes for all but the four downtown blocks with parking.

Fun fact: This year’s Vernon County tobacco crop is the second largest of any county in Wisconsin.

The 1998 Minnesota State Fair Jersey Show was held Sept. 1 in St. Paul, Minnesota. John Selin of Selin Farm of Viroqua merited the Premiere Breeder Award. Dean Peterson and family of Peterson Jerseys of Viroqua captured the Premier Exhibitor Award.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster

Sept. 12, 2013

10 years ago

The ninth annual Driftless Area Art Festival will be held in Beauford T. Anderson Park, Soldiers Grove, Sept. 14-15. It will showcase works by 80 visual artists who will bring drawings and prints, ceramics, ﬁber, glass, jewelry, metal-works, mixed media, oil and watercolor paintings, pastels, photography, wood carvings and turnings, furniture, and sculpture. Admission is free and there’s free parking. Festival hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Stoddard Elementary summer school students helped put the ﬁnishing touches on a bird garden located in their school yard. A Coulee Region Sierra Club environmental grant made it possible for the students to purchase three bushes, some ﬂowers and two bird feeders to create a small habitat to attract birds.

Seven individuals were named 2013 Seniors of Distinction at the annual Vernon County Seniors of Distinction Banquet, which was held the at VFW, Sunday afternoon. Dennis Hagen of Westby, Charles “Chuck” Hulsether of Viroqua, Ruth McClurg of Viroqua, Elgin Fanta of Hillsboro, Elaine Lund of Westby, Verlin Glick of West Prairie, and Barbara Nelson Viroqua/Westby were recognized for contributions of time and talent to their communities. The Seniors of Distinction will reign at the Senior Citizen Building during the Vernon County Fair, Sept. 11-15.

The Annette and Daniel Sheldon family of Viroqua was honored at the 2013 Wisconsin State Fair for their century farm. The Century Farm and Home Award Program began in 1948, as part of the Wisconsin Centennial Celebration, a 23-day Wisconsin State Fair. The program honors families who have had continuous ownership of their Wisconsin farm or home for 100 years or more.