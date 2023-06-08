The Vernon County Censor

June 6, 1923

100 years ago

Quite a little excitement transpired on the Mullin Grocery store corner Sunday afternoon when a Campbell Construction Co. Truck crashed into light pole and the gasoline pump, shattering them to bits and scattering the fragments many feet along the walk. The driver….rounded the silent policeman at a good rate of speed and could not make the turn.

Westby – Our schools closed last Friday with 45 graduates, and Our Savior’s church was packed to capacity for the exercises. The decorations were beautiful.

Martin Berg is having a nice machine shed erected on his farm northeast of Viroqua. Nothing remarkable about that, of course, but when you consider who the carpenters are, it is most remarkable. John F. Berg, aged 89, and Lars Gilbertson, aged 90, are the two kids that are doing the work.

Readstown – June 3 – Thursday was picnic day for the Readstown schools, 1st and 2nd grades going to McSherry; the other grades to the picnic grounds near the W. Phillips camp home and the High school to Eckhart Park in Viroqua. Commencement exercises of the Readstown schools were held at the Opera House Tuesday evening, May 29, when eight young people were graduated….Diplomas were also given to [11] 8th grade pupils….Nature indeed handed us a most ideal day for the observance of Memorial day last Wednesday and an unusually large crowd was in attendance to witness the exercises….the fire company….sprinkled the streets, eliminating the dust….

The uniform fund for the band is slowing down, and the amount subscribed is far insufficient to defray the cost of suits for the boys.

The Vernon County Censor

June 3, 1948

75 years ago

Clear skies and a bright sun played an important part in contributing to the success of the observance of Memorial Day last Monday, and people of the community gathered to witness one of the most colorful parades and impressive ceremonies ever held to commemorate the traditionally solemn holiday.

The first annual barbecue held by the Viroqua Veterans of Foreign Wars, at the Esofea park on Memorial Day, proved to be a popular event, with an estimated 1500 persons being served generous portions of the tender luscious beef roasted in an open pit. Approximately 600 pounds of beef were consumed by the hungry hordes from 4 in the afternoon until the supply ran out along about 10 in the evening. There have already been requests to stage a similar event again this year, but the Vets are content with limiting the barbecue to an annual fiesta on Memorial Day.

Vernon county officials report no loss of life or serious injury to travelers on local highways over the holiday, which took 400 lives as a toll in the nation.

The net sales of Buddy Poppies, sold in the city on Saturday, amounted to $477.40, according to Commander Clarence Kilmer of the local VFW post, and Mrs. Gordon Bishop, chairman in charge of the sale. Funds raised by this sale are used in welfare work for veterans, approximately 70 per cent being retained for local use. Disabled veterans. who make the poppies, benefit, and the National Home for Orphans and Widows, is also maintained from this source.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

June 7, 1973

50 years ago

In a special session Tuesday night, the Viroqua City Council hired Ron Sutherland, Skelgas dealer, as the new police chief.

Viroqua aldermen informally approved the 4 person supervisory districts for Viroqua Tuesday night after a special meeting.

Thursday, last week the Vernon County Highway Employees gave Dean Warren a plaque and gift. The plaque, given by William Ertel, … read “In recognition and appreciation for your integrity and honesty in carrying out your duties of management in a fair and impartial manner with the employees and members of local 1527."

Obituaries: Mrs. Selmer Sherry (84) town of Franklin; Emelia Oftedahl (82) town of Jefferson; Jeffrery A. Jerman (21) Viroqua; Amy Jo Larson, infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs Stewart Larson, Readstown; Iver Espe (73) Readstown; Dr. Lars Gulbrandsen (68) Westby; Mrs. Evelyn Nuttal (51) Westby; Ray Brendum (53) Westby; Mrs. Anna Olson (62); Vernon Wrobel (72) former buttermaker for Chaseburg Co-op Creamery.

The Vernon

County Broadcaster

June 4, 1998

25 years ago

After 100 years, the uptown park in Readstown will finally and officially be named. A dedication ceremony for Bliss Memorial Park and the unveiling of the granite stone will be held Sunday, June 7, at 1:30 p.m.

A donation from the Vernon Memorial Hospital Foundation has put the Viroqua Fire Department over the top in its efforts to raise money for a thermal imaging device. Due to community support it took less than six months to raise the $30,000 needed.

Blackhawk senior Ben Treptow broke the school record en route to qualifying for the WIAA State Track and Field Meet for the second-straight year. Treptow ran a school record time of 1:57.6 in the 800-meter race, topping his own previous record of 1:59.0 he set last season.

For the fourth time in his high school tennis career, Garth Larson is headed to the Division 2 State Tournament in Madison this weekend. Garth's record for the season is 18-5.

Vernon "Bud" Silha retired from politics last April after nearly two decades serving Vernon County and District No. 9 on the county board. If it weren't for his battle with cancer, which has required daily trips to La Crosse for intense chemotherapy, Silha would have run for another term.

Florian Lins and John Huschka teamed up to ring the 500-pound bell at the United Methodist Church Friday for the Wisconsin Sesquicentennial statewide bell-ringing. The bell was moved to the Methodist church after it was built in the late 1800s by then Gen. Jeremiah Rusk.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

June 6, 2013

10 years ago

Areas along Co. SS east of Bergum Road were damaged by a severe thunderstorm that hit on Wednesday, May 29, at 8 6:30 p.m. according to local storm reports filed with the National Weather Service (NWS). Dan Jones, a meteorologist with the NWS in LaCrosse, said there were only two local storm reports for Vernon County filed from May 29 -- both in the town of Viroqua between 6:30-7 p.m. An NWS survey crew was dispatched to the town of Viroqua Thursday, May 30. The NWS attributed storm damage to straight line winds, which accompany strong thunderstorms. A barn roof was removed and thrown into a nearby field. A garage was obliterated. Further down Co. SS a steel shed was completely lifted from its foundation and thrown about 100 feet to the northeast with debris covering both sides of the highway.

The Lee and Cheryl Johnson family, Chad, Cole, and Dylan hosted the 33rd Vernon County Dairy Breakfast at their Whispering Pines Dairy Farm in Retreat, Saturday, June 1. A huge crowd came out on the beautiful morning for food, entertainment, and a tour of the family farm.

Vernon County native Orion Samuelson never forgets his roots, which keep him returning to Vernon County from his home in Illinois, where he is known nationwide as the “Voice of Agriculture." Samuelson was recently awarded a $4,200 grant for his support of 4-H, and he donated half of the money ($2,100) to Vernon County 4-H, which he said was a big part of his life growing up near Ontario.