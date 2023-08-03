The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 1, 1923

100 years ago

The school Band fund is growing. During the two days of the Sogna Laget, the parents of the band boys had a stand erected on Main street where they sold ice cream and pop. A table was placed in the Park, also, on Thursday afternoon for the same purpose. The net profit from the sales was $75.

OFFICERS RAID A STILL

Information reached District Attorney Moon that moonshine was being manufactured by the wholesale in a certain place in Chipmunk Coulee near the Monroe line, and on Saturday afternoon Deputy Sheriff Martin Larsen, and Marshal Roy Aikins and W.E. Garrett of this city raided the Joe Wood home, finding three stills, 150 gallons of mash and all the trimmings in the moonshine industry, secreted in the woods nearby which was confiscated or destroyed. Mr. Wood was not at home and the officers have not been able to locate him since, but they inform the Censor that he was apprehended in Crawford county for the same offense and released on $500 bonds.

At the last meeting of the school board, the eight bids for the electrical part of the new high school were opened and it was found that our local electrical contractor, H.H. Seiler, had submitted the lowest bid….Work on the new building is progressing nicely. The concrete footers are in place and some of the basement wall has been poured.

The Viroqua School Board is in receipt of two fine instruments….One is a beautiful modern brass horn with the fine large gold bell facing the front….The other is a bass drum of latest pattern….It has a true tympane [sic] tone, soft and resonant.

The Vernon County Censor

July 29, 1948

75 years ago

The city swimming pool, mecca of the city’s younger set, continues to be a busy place, with the attendance mounting on hot days to pass the 300 mark. July 12 recorded the highest number seeking the cooling waters. On this day, 251 day tickets were presented, in addition to the major part of the 112 season ticket holders, who make almost daily use of the fine swimming facilities provided by the municipal recreational program. On Tuesday afternoon, the Westby school bus arrived loaded with its delegations of lively youngsters, impatient to get into swimming togs. These neighbors are welcomed five times a week for an hour of recreation with local pool addicts. The Red Cross sponsors the Wednesday participation of this group, which has averaged about 50 during the past weeks.

From the “Rambling Reporter:” When a friend offered his lad a five cent piece, the boy said ‘Aw, Pa, what good is a nickel?’ Of course, the nickel isn’t what it used to be, but there is still a little life in the old coin yet. It will buy you an airmail stamp, a local telephone call, a cup of coffee, a package of chewing gum, and a number of other very useful things, like a copy of your favorite weekly newspaper, The Broadcaster. What more could one wish?

Because of threatening weather the city band concert scheduled to be held at the Eckhart Park last Thursday night was again postponed. Band manager Keith Lucas has stated the concert will be held this coming Thursday night come rain or shine. The members of the band ask that listeners occupy the seats in front of the band stand instead of remaining in their cars along Decker and Western Avenue. The seats will accommodate several hundred persons, and will enable them to hear the announcements and enjoy the music to the fullest extent.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster-Censor

Aug. 2, 1973

50 years ago

A Coon Valley swimming pool was enriched last week by a $5,000 pledge from the Westby-Coon Valley State Bank.

The “History of Vernon County Extension Homemakers” Committee met Tuesday, July 10.

Viroqua Troop 76 sent 14 boys to the National Jamboree at Farragut State Park, Idaho. Leaving Saturday, they will return August 12.

There were 135 girls from Westby, Viroqua, Coon Valley, Soldiers Grove, LaFarge and Hillsboro at the day camp in Westby.

The Crawford-Vernon Bi-County WCTU annual convention was held at the Sugar Grove Church of Christ on Friday afternoon, July 20, 1973.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

July 30, 1998

25 years ago

Viroqua took first place in the Class A Legion Baseball Regionals held in Viroqua July 22-26, topping Black River Falls 15-5 in the final tiebreaker game. Because Viroqua already had a state berth for hosting the State Tournament, Black River Falls will also move on to state.

The Viroqua 18-and-under softball team finished their season with a 12-7 record.

The Viroqua Class of ‘68 will be holding its 30th class reunion this Aug. 8th at Nate’s Supper Club in Viroqua. They are dedicating its 30-year class reunion to helping a classmate who is on the list for a heart transplant. Mark Johnson, who owns Nate’s, is on the waiting list at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee. Mark, the son of the late “B” and Mary Jo Johnson, has two children, Elizabeth and Ben, and two siblings, Terri Hanson and Jay Johnson.

Delores Hokland and the one-room country school in Sag City will be featured during a “Wisconsin Sesquicentennial Minute” on Wisconsin Public Television broadcasts from Aug. 9 through the 15th. Col. Cyrus Butt III, Viroqua’s illustrious Civil War veteran and citizen, will be the feature of another “Minute” from Aug. 23rd through the 29th.

The World’s largest Wisconsin Cheese pizza will be at the Wisconsin State Fair on Aug. 6. The pizza, sponsored by Rocky Rococo Restaurants and the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board, will be made in the shape of Wisconsin. It will measure 15 by 16 feet and weigh approximately 1,000 pounds. It will take 500 pounds of pizza dough, nearly 2,500 ounces of pizza sauce and just under 200 pounds of real Wisconsin mozzarella cheese!

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Aug. 1, 2013

10 years ago

Margaret Nickelotti was crowned the 2013-2014 Vernon County Fairest of the fair at the Ferris Wheel Breakfast at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Saturday morning. Nickelotti is the daughter of Steve and Gina Nickelotti of Genoa.

Vernon County Crime Stoppers, along with the, Viroqua Police Department, are asking for the public’s help. Sometime between June 27, at about 8 p.m. and Friday, June 28, at about 7:30 a.m. a theft and damage were done to the American flags at two separate locations within the City of Viroqua. One location was the Viroqua Cemetery, which is located at 430 East Hickory St. At the cemetery someone stole the 5-foot by 8-foot American flag. The other location was at the National Guard Armory, which is located at 600 Dyson St. At the armory, somebody put the American flag upside down on the flagpole and spray painted on the flag.

The 10th annual Kickapoo County Fair was held at the Organic Valley headquarters grounds on Saturday, July 27. The fair is held to “eat, laugh, and learn together” and includes numerous vendors, workshops, plenty of beverages and lots of food. The event started at noon and lasted late into the evening, with a musical performance by the Minneapolis-based indie band Cloud Cult.

During a special open house at the Viroqua High School gym on Monday night, the booster club was thanked for its $35,000 donation to the school district which helped make possible the $85,000 replacement of the high school gym floor.

The McIntosh Memorial Library Board of Directors is hosting a ceremony entitled “Step One: The Journey Begins,” Thursday, Aug. 8, which will culminate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Viroqua library. All area residents are invited to gather at the library’s current location, 118 E. Jefferson St. at 5:15 p.m., when everyone will walk together to the location where the new public library will be constructed at the corner of Rock Avenue and Jefferson Street.