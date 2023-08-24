The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 22, 1923

100 years ago

The Readstown Carnival was a huge success from every point of view. The weather was ideal and people took advantage of it. There was about 3000 people participated in the festivities, about 300 cars being parked about town. The gross proceeds amounted to between $700 and $800. This was the biggest time we have ever had here….Everybody had a good time and spent their money freely.

Harry, Lou, and T.B. Potts drive home from the American Legion convention at Superior, Friday, making the 302 miles in twelve hours’ driving time that day which is going some for a Ford.

In the past six months’ period, January 1, 1923, to July 1, 1923, thirty people were killed on the highways and streets of Wisconsin in automobile accidents. There was a total of 408 accidents and the official reports show that about 70 per cent of them occurred on straight of way sections of the road, indicating that driver was speeding at the time.

At a recent meeting of the executive committee of the Vernon county fair association the subject of silver loving cup was brought up for consideration and passed upon. Several jewelers presented specimens of their goods and submitted bids for the 14 loving cups to be used in connection with the fair this fall….These cups are to be given for the grand champion winners in the various livestock classes….Mr. Swanson, jeweler of Westby, is to congratulated for receiving this order of cups.

The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 19, 1948

75 years ago

One of the greatest value-giving events ever staged in Viroqua, in which people of this entire trade area have ever had the opportunity of participating, is announced for Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week, when local business firms throw open their doors to a real old-time bargain festival, called “Dollar Days.” At a time when consumers are paying the highest prices for food and merchandise in history, prices for the 3-day bargain days have been slashed to the bone on seasonable items by Viroqua business men, in an effort to best “Old Man Inflation.”

The latest and fifth edition of the Kickapoo Valley Barn Dance, which are becoming very popular among the people of the vicinity, will be held on the stage of the Temple theatre for one day only August 25, with two shows in the evening to accommodate the usual large attendance. The congenial master of ceremonies, Happy Hank, will again be on hand to introduce the local folk participating in the show, including Diana Bratten, the 6-year -old bundle of songs and yodels from Readstown; Jackie Martin of Viroqua; the Skrede Sisters from down Stoddard way, who really get a kick out of singing and yodeling for the folks; Violet Zillin, the cow-gal that gives out with her singing and yodeling; and Mrs. Lloyd Hall, who plays the five string banjo together with her brother on the violin. And for this show, quite a few new acts will for the first time present their talents, such as Faye and Evelyn Nelson, a sister team from Victory, plus the Kickapoo Valley Playboys.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster-Censor

Aug. 23, 1973

50 years ago

Viroqua Fabric Fare, new fashion fabrics and yarns, opened last week in the former Berg Building and Paint store on North Main next to the Viking Inn.

There were 292 meals served at the Viroqua Merchants Club picnic Monday night at the Country Club.

On March 28, 1898, a small group of Norwegian pioneers living in the Timber Coulee area met at what is now the Skogdalen parish hall for the purpose of organizing their own neighborhood church. On Sunday, August 26, the present members of Skogdalen will commemorate these pioneers with a festival service of thanksgiving…

Vernon County’s Historical Society is having their annual silver tea from 2 to 5 Sunday. It will again be on the grounds of the Vernon Historical Museum on West Broadway in Viroqua.

Obituaries: Earl G. Stokke (56) Victory; Mrs. Alf (Olga) Skundberg (81) formerly of Westby; Mrs. Amy Watson formerly of Viroqua; Brenda Lee Helgerson (8 mos) daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ordell Helgerson Viroqua.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Aug. 20, 1998

25 years ago

NAPA Auto Parts "Grand Opening" Thursday-Saturday, August 27th through the 29th, 1306 N. Main St., Viroqua, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. FREE food and beverages - great door prizes! FREE chore gloves for the 1st 50 men each day - Free flowers for the 1st 50 ladies each day. LaVon Felton and Dennis Haugrud are co-owners of the new business.

Youth Initiative High School (YIHS), a Waldorf Initiative located in Viroqua, will begin its third year of operation Monday, August 31. Faculty, parents and students are busily preparing for this new school year. YIHS is having an open house, August 20 at the Landmark Center in Viroqua at 7 p.m. for anyone with questions they might have about the school.

Viroqua catcher Erik Solverson and Westby outfielder Matt Hoff have been selected to play in the 27th annual American Legion All-Star Game Sunday at Milwaukee County Stadium. The all-stars will be divided into North and South teams, Solverson and Hoff will play for the South team. The all-stars will play after the Milwaukee Brewer-San Diego Padres game.

John Nelson of Viroqua came closest to guessing the correct number of beans in the jar at the Performing Arts Boosters' count-the-beans contest at Wild West Days. He won a 27-inch color television set. There were 16,484 beans in the jar and Nelson was within 324 beans of guessing the correct amount.

Joe Liebert, proprietor of Clocks on Main in Viroqua has a fully-equipped shop for repair of clocks and watches. He operates his business from a small store front at 207 1/2 So. Main St. He also carries vintage as well as new time pieces for retail sale.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Aug. 22, 2013

10 years ago

Brittani Strait of Readstown was admitted to the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Nursing to begin the baccalaureate nursing program for the fall semester of 2013-14. She is the daughter of John and Ursula Strait.

An automated external defibrillator (AED) was used to shock a man back to life at Larryfest in the town of Whitestown, Saturday. According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, Roger Dahl, 52, La Crosse, suffered a medical ailment and went into cardiac arrest at the musical festival at about 12:18 p.m. Trained medical personnel were performing CPR on Dahl when Deputy Larry Howell arrived and continued treatment until Dahl was flown by Medlink Air to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. The sheriff’s department reports that Dahl has since been released from the hospital and is home recuperating.

Viroqua native Bob Hirsch has carved his own legend as a musical virtuoso. Hirsch is a jazz stride pianist who for the past 35 years has played all over the world -- touring Europe twice and Japan. Hirsch’s concert will be performed at the Temple Theatre, Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. Hirsch’s concert will include a special tribute to the Viroqua High School Class of 1955 which will be holding its reunion on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the VFW. The concert is being sponsored by Viroqua’s Fred Nelson and Thor Thorson. This will be Hirsch’s 10th return to the Temple Theatre to perform.