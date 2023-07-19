Theatre-enthusiasts of all ages have been rehearsing their lines, dance numbers and songs in preparation for the Viroqua Community Theatre production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

Among the cast members are three parent/kid combos. The combos include Steve Campbell and daughter Kate, 8; Ashlee Ryback and daughters Addy, 9, and Emma, 8; and Nicollette Wallace and daughters Evangeline, 9, and Tiana, 7.

The family members all have a variety of reasons why they decided to try out for the production.

“I do plays for my mom and dad,” Kate Campbell said. She added she writes the plays she performs and wanted to be part of a musical.

Her father, Steve, said he regretted not doing plays in school. “The thought of doing it with (Kate) was a cool idea.”

When she was 10 years old, Ashlee Ryback did plays with her grandmother. She said the appeal of being part of a production is seeing how everyone progresses until everything gets “down pat.” “I love that experience.”

Over the winter, Ashlee said her daughters did improv to pass the time and wanted to do more playacting. “I did some research and saw the opportunity (for auditions) and took advantage of it.”

Nicollette Wallace said she loved music in high school, and participated in choir. “I was too scared to try out (for musicals). I regretted that and wanted to get back to doing music.”

She did get back to music as a cast member in VCT’s production of “Shrek, The Musical” in 2018. Nicollette said she loved being part of the cast; she noted that the cast included families and thought it would be a great idea to audition with her daughters this summer.

Evangeline Wallace said she decided to audition for “Disney’s Little Mermaid” because she had never been in a musical. “I wanted to see what it was like …”

Tiana Wallace said she decided to try out for the production with her sister and mother because she likes music.

The parents and children have enjoyed the experience of being together as they rehearse for the musical.

Steve said being part of the production with Kate and watching her grow and gain experience on stage has been worthwhile.

In the beginning, Ashlee said she wasn’t sure if she could get her daughters to commit, especially on an evening with nice weather; she reminded them they made a commitment and needed to follow through. “They had a lack of confidence (at first) and each week they were showing up every day.” She said Addy and Emma are so confident on the stage now, and are practicing at home.

Nicollette said her favorite experience so far has been meeting all of the people who are in the musical. “The cast is so talented; I love being a part of it. Everyone has something to bring to it.”

“There’s a sense of community,” Steve said. Ashlee added, “It’s always positive; there are no negative words.”

Tiana said her favorite experience so far is wearing her green dress. Addy said her favorite experience is the song, “Positoovity.” Emma said she is enjoying the dancing and the music.

The theatrical team

The cast includes Ariel, Brooke Boie; Prince Eric, Caleb DeWitt; Grimsby, Steve Campbell; Flounder, Landen Colburn; Scuttle, Adam Fogelson; King Triton, Dean Saner; Windward, Ary Howe; Leeward, Cecilia Hahn; Sebastian, Nathan Zirk; Flotsam, Nicollette Wallace; Jetsam, Ashlee Ryback; Ursula, McKenna Johnson; Chef Louis, Erik Ellefson; and Mersisters Aquata, Alea Meinking, Andrina, Abi Wileman, Arosta, Elizabeth Hoversten, Atina, Sophia Thomas, Allana, Helena Thomas, Adella, Calleigh Andersen; Pilot, Kevin Miro; and Princesses, Jenevieve Getter, Ary Howe, Harlow Fleeharty, Annabella Dlugi, Summer Arehart, Kaylee Rivera.

The support cast includes Head Maid, Sarah Barker; Sea Creatures, Evangeline Wallace, Jenevieve Getter, Erik Ellefson, Emma Ryback, Maple Hartwig, Addy Ryback, Skylar Hood Nicholes, Mathew Colburn, Kaylee Rivera, Tiana Wallace, Vivian Nedland, Neo Barker, Harlow Fleeharty, Kate Campbell, Summer Arehart, Lilianna Hood Nicholes, Kathrine Jaynes, Annabella Dlugi; Sailors, Rebecca Fitzwater, Lexus Kelbel, Jessica Jones, Annabella Dlugi, Erik Ellefson, Neo Barker, Phoebe Clemens, Sarah Barker, Ary Howe; Chefs, Rebecca Fitzwater, Annabella Dlugi, Jessica Jones, Cecilia Hahn, Phoebe Clemens, Lilianna Hood Nicholes; Maids, Neo Barker, Jenevieve Getter, Harlow Fleeharty, Kaylee Rivera, Annabella Dlugi, Ary Howe, Summer Arehart, Lexus Kelbel; and Sea Gulls, Maple Hartwig, Emma Ryback, Addy Ryback, Phoebe Clemens, Rebecca Fitzwater, Kate Campbell, Vivian Nedland, Jessica Jones.

The creative team includes director Jacinta Henden, assistant director Emily Saner, lighting designer Chris Cox, choreographer Nikki Steele, costume designer Pat Peterson and stage manager Deb Deaver.