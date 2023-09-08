A Paynesville, Minnesota, woman who was initially arrested on numerous charges after being stopped for erratic driving on July 23 has been arrested for felony bail jumping.

On July 23, Jennifer Jo Taube, 43, was arrested following a driving complaint and pursuit that originated in Vernon County and terminated in Crawford County, according to a statement from Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson. Taube appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court on July 24 and was released on a $500 signature bond.

On Aug. 28, Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher filed the following charges: Reckless driving-endanger safety; possess drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; and vehicle operator flee/elude officer. A court hearing was held Aug. 29, and Taube’s initial appearance was rescheduled for Oct. 13.

On Sept. 2, Taube was arrested in the city of La Crosse and booked for knowingly violating a domestic-abuse order and possession of methamphetamine. On Sept. 5, she was transported to the Vernon County Detention Center to face bail jumping charges. Taube appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court Sept. 6 for a bail hearing. Although the district attorney argued for cash bail, the court ordered a $5,000 signature bond, Torgerson said. Taube was released and she is due back in court on Oct. 13.