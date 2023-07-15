Join McIntosh Memorial Library, PBS Wisconsin and other community partners for a PBS KIDS Edcamp in Viroqua. The event titled “Reading is a Literal Adventure” is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Viroqua High School.

This free event allows prekindergarten to third-grade educators a space to share, collaborate and learn from each other. This “unconference” values experience over expertise. Educators will:

Learn about resources that integrate playful media literacy into all aspects of the early learning environment.

Forge relationships with educators facing similar challenges, learn new tips, and share ideas. Leave energized and inspired.

Early childhood providers will receive five hours of credit from The Registry.

Laci Sheldon, Youth Services director at McIntosh Memorial Library, says, “Having an opportunity to bring a PBS KIDS Edcamp to Viroqua is a fantastic opportunity for all area educators. This camp allows the library to join with other community partners to voice our commitment and support for reading and education.”

Registration for the PBS KIDS Edcamp is free of charge and can be done by visiting www.eventbrite.com. The event is supported by PBS Wisconsin, McIntosh Memorial Library, Viroqua Area Schools, The Parenting Place, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and the Wisconsin Early Childhood Association.

For more information, contact library at 608-637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.