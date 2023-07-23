Colorful works of art made with fabric brightened the landscape when the Vernon County Piecemakers Quilt Guild held its first quilt show, Saturday, July 15.

Quilts in the Vineyard was an indoor/outdoor show that showcased more than 150 of the guild’s quilts at Branches Winery in rural Westby and drew 486 people. The tasting room included 30 wall hangings that featured the Flying Geese quilt block. In addition to the show, there were chance baskets, bed turning presentations and a quilt raffle.

Proceeds from the event will be used by the guild to fund donations to area people and groups, such as nursing home patients, families in need, Door of Hope, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Toys for Tots and disaster victims.