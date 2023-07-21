The Amara Rose Foundation is holding a very special event at the track and grandstand of the Vernon County Fairgrounds on opening night of the fair this year. The Remembrance Walk is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. This special night will honor those lost to addiction, those who’ve died of accidental fentanyl overdoses and those in recovery.

Registration is now open, and if people want a T-shirt and/or sign honoring their loved ones, they must register by Aug. 18. Registration details are on the foundation’s Facebook page and their website, amararosefoundation.org.

If you’re a business and would like to be a sponsor for the event, please go to our website or email the foundation at info@amararosefoundation.org.

The night will include music, opening and closing ceremonies, a walk around the racetrack with lights and glow sticks, and displays and informational tables by area organizations.

Even if you haven’t been touched by addiction or loss, you are welcome to participate.

For more information and to register, please visit amararosefoundation.org. People can also follow what the foundation is doing on Instagram and Facebook.