Rep. Derrick Van Orden, WI-03, announced his office's staff mobile hours at the times and locations listed below.
Types of assistance available during mobile office hours include Social Security disability benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Medicare benefits, expedited passport requests, IRS issues, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and veterans’ compensation claims.
Walk-ins are available, but appointments are preferred. Constituents can RSVP to their local office hours by emailing the appropriate staff member.
Vernon County Office Hours
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21
Hillsboro City Hall, 123 Mechanic St., Hillsboro
Richland County Office Hours
10 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22
Richland Center Community Center, 1050 N. Orange St., Richland Center
Crawford County Office Hours
10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept, 26
Prairie du Chien City Hall, Community Room, 214 E. Blackhawk Avenue, Prairie du Chien