Four months after the first event and a reorganizing of the operating structure, the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival is set to return to Viroqua in April 2024.

The first event held in April 2023 attracted over 1,000 people and generated over $100,000 in spending in the Viroqua area during the event weekend of April 28-30. That information provided by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation also noted the number of visitors to Viroqua doubled from the same weekend in 2022. The only difference from one year to the next was the addition of the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival.

Since the conclusion of the 2023 festival, event organizers have created a new non-profit organization named Ridges and Rivers Incorporated. The seven-member board, under the direction of President Trina Erickson, is responsible for producing the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival and other similar activities that support literary and creative activities in Vernon County and the surrounding area. The board of directors includes Trina Erickson, Haylee Harris, David Hartberg, Lisa Henner, David Hough, Julie Mills and Richard Running.

“The Ridges & Rivers Book Festival was created to serve as a catalyst for economic development in the region. The first event did that and we are confident the upcoming festival will do the same,” said Erickson.

“With the success of the first festival we knew changes needed to be made to ensure the event is sustainable. Besides forming our own non-profit organization, we revised the operational structure to form subcommittees to help distribute the workload,” Erickson continued.

Lisa Henner is returning to co-chair the 2024 festival. Joining her as co-chair is Dian Krause of Viroqua, along with a slate of volunteers, 17 of which who have agreed to serve as chairs of newly developed subcommittees.

The 2024 Ridges & Rivers Book Festival will take place April 26-27. Several of the committees have already started meeting, including programming, marketing, facilities and fundraising. Information about the 2024 festival, including ways to volunteer and donate, can be found online at www.ridgesandriversbookfestival.org.

The Ridges & Rivers Book Festival is an event designed to celebrate reading, writing creativity, and community. The 2023 event featured 17 author presentations, three writing workshops, a book fair with approximately 30 vendors, children’s activities, food vendors and live music.