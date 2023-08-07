Roger Mathison has been inducted into the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame for his devotion to the game of baseball in both the Westby area and the state of Wisconsin.

The induction ceremony was held at the Sheraton Hotel in Brookfield, Saturday, Aug. 5.

Mathison, of rural Westby and a member of the Coon Valley American Legion, dedicated 27 years to coaching Westby Legion Baseball (1993-2019), where countless young men played out his motto: “Win with class and lose with dignity.” During his tenure, he took the team to eight state tournaments. His most memorable achievement was placing first at state in 2000 -- the only coach in Westby Legion Baseball history to accomplish this. Two of his other teams also had second-place finishes in following years.

He now serves as manager and team administrator for the Coon Valley/Westby Legion team. In addition, he was the tournament director when they hosted State Legion Baseball games in 2002, 2007 and 2019. Mathison is currently the State Commissioner for the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball program, a position he’s held for 10 years, where he was instrumental in creating the inaugural state Legion softball program this year. His highest hope was that his athletes would someday give back to the community and mentor other kids, something he himself did.