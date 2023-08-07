According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 11:17 a.m. Samuel H. Rogers, 22, was driving northbound on County Road Z when a deer ran into the road and collided with the windshield of his vehicle. Rogers lost control of his vehicle and went down an embankment, going through a fence and coming to rest in a cornfield. Rogers was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries by Ontario Ambulance. He declined transport to the hospital.