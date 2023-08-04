A rural Genoa man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at State Hwy. 56 and Venner Hollow Road east of Genoa, Thursday, Aug. 3.
At 12:11 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting the single-vehicle crash. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, John Raymond, 68, was traveling west on State Hwy. 56 when he lost control of his vehicle. Raymond's vehicle struck the guardrail and came to rest in the eastbound lane in front of Steve's Country Meats.
Genoa First Responders and Tri-State Ambulance Service treated Raymond for minor injuries at the the scene. Excessive speed appeared to be the main factor in the accident.