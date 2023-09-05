A rural La Farge man was injured when he hit a utility pole on Cherry Grove Road in the town of Viroqua, Monday, Sept. 4.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's office, at 11:15 a.m. the 9-1-1 dispatch center was notified of the single-vehicle crash.

A pickup truck driven by Trayvon Hurt, 18, was eastbound on Cherry Grove Road and lost control. The vehicle went off the left side of the road, struck a culvert, a utility pole and a fence.

Hurt was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries, but refused medical attention. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and excessive speed is believed to be the contributing factor.

The Viroqua Police Department, Viroqua Fire Department, Viroqua Emergency Responders and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene.