Two rural Viola residents received minor injuries following a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Hwy. 56 in the town of Liberty, Friday, June 30.
According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, just after 4:30 p.m. the dispatch center received the 911 call about the crash. Steven V. Geary, 67, was operating a pickup truck eastbound on State Hwy. 56 when he reported falling asleep. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, became airborne, overturned end-to-end and came to rest upright. A passenger, Marlene E. Geary, 66, was assisted from the vehicle by members of the Kickapoo Valley Rescue Squad and a citizen bystander.
The Gearys were evaluated by Kickapoo Valley Rescue Squad for minor injuries, but declined transport. Both were wearing seat belts.
In the email to press, Sheriff Roy Torgerson says it is proof that seat belts save lives.
The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.