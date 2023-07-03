According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, just after 4:30 p.m. the dispatch center received the 911 call about the crash. Steven V. Geary, 67, was operating a pickup truck eastbound on State Hwy. 56 when he reported falling asleep. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, became airborne, overturned end-to-end and came to rest upright. A passenger, Marlene E. Geary, 66, was assisted from the vehicle by members of the Kickapoo Valley Rescue Squad and a citizen bystander.