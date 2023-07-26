A rural Viola woman was involved in a single-vehicle rollover, Tuesday, July 25, at the intersection of of State Hwy. 56 and Lewison Road just east of Viroqua.
The one-vehicle rollover happened at about 8:40 a.m. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Stephanie Steffen, 44, was eastbound on State Hwy. 56 when her vehicle left the roadway on the south side of the road negotiating a curve the vehicle came back on to the roadway crossing both lanes of traffic. Steffen overcorrected, striking a guardrail on the north side of the roadway; the vehicle then overturned and came to rest in the ditch on the north side of the road.
Steffen was treated and released at the scene reporting no injuries.
