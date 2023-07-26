The one-vehicle rollover happened at about 8:40 a.m. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Stephanie Steffen, 44, was eastbound on State Hwy. 56 when her vehicle left the roadway on the south side of the road negotiating a curve the vehicle came back on to the roadway crossing both lanes of traffic. Steffen overcorrected, striking a guardrail on the north side of the roadway; the vehicle then overturned and came to rest in the ditch on the north side of the road.